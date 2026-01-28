Martocci Mayhem Launches Free Creator Analytics for YouTube and TikTok, Plus Shareable Microsites
Martocci Mayhem launches a free platform for YouTube and TikTok creators with easy-to-read analytics and auto-generated shareable microsites. No credit card required. Built to help creators track performance, showcase content, and grow faster.
Parsippany, NJ, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New platform helps creators understand performance, organize content, and promote their brand with a clean, share-ready microsite — no credit card required.
Martocci Mayhem today announced the launch of its creator-first platform designed to make analytics easier to understand and more useful for growth across YouTube and TikTok. The platform combines a streamlined analytics experience with free, auto-generated creator microsites that can be shared anywhere — helping audiences discover content faster and helping creators present their work more professionally.
Creators often juggle multiple dashboards, links, and exports just to answer basic questions: what content is working, what’s trending, and what to share next. Martocci Mayhem brings those needs together in one place with clear performance insights and a dedicated microsite that organizes a creator’s content into a simple destination for social profiles, collaborations, and marketing.
Key highlights include:
Creator-friendly analytics designed for clarity and action across YouTube and TikTok
Free auto-generated microsites that act as a shareable hub for a creator’s content and brand
No credit card required to get started
Built for promotion — a clean, fast browsing experience designed for discovery
Martocci Mayhem is available now. Creators can begin using the platform and generate their microsite by visiting.
About Martocci Mayhem
Martocci Mayhem is a platform built for creators to simplify analytics and help promote content through shareable, auto-generated microsites. The mission is to give creators a faster, clearer way to understand performance and present their content in a way that drives growth across major platforms.
Jason Martocci
201-315-1759
https://martoccimayhem.com
