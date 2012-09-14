PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Podblade Launches All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Best Mobile Apps to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

The Power of the Pixel: Navigating the Marketing Landscape of Social Media with Ezzey Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey

Best Interactive Applications to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Assistant Actions 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Instacollective Shakes Up Instagram Marketing Instacollective takes a different approach to Instagram Marketing. Instacollective was created in June 2019 and expanded, adding its first contractor in August 2019. Instacollective is run by Vince Martellacci, who got into Instagram through activism. - November 04, 2019 - Instacollective

The Best Online Advertising to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising, is now accepting entries. This international award program evaluates all online advertising, including email, page-based ads, newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 96 industry categories. Visit www.iacaward.org to learn more. - November 01, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

B2B Media Announces the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® & 2020 Dottie Awards™ Call for Entries Are Now Open - More Categories & Dottie Awards ™ Mark the Year The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® and 2020 Dottie Awards™ call for entries is now open. Publishers and digital media producers are invited to enter more than 500 categories starting at $99 each. The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and media industries’ longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. - October 30, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Award Winning Short Film "Dark Specter 2" to be Released on YouTube, November 8, 2019 Praised for its unique take on the Superhero genre, award winning short film "Dark Specter 2" will be released on YouTube, November 8, 2019. - October 29, 2019 - Dark Specter

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

New Age Expands Again New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

SideHustle Surpasses 200K Users Within First 3 Months Crowd Share is the next gen economy that has exploded recently with the rise of companies like Airbnb, Uber, Kickstarter and Postmates, building on a concept globally scaled by Craigslist, eBay and other open-platform marketplaces. On Monday, the SideHustle app hit a major milestone by having 200,000... - October 03, 2019 - SideHustle App Inc.

The Daily Growl Announces Top 10 Halloween Safeguards for Pets Millions of Pets Are Exposed to Threats and Dangers During the Holidays. - September 29, 2019 - The Daily Growl

MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music

The Funny Memes Social Sharing Application "Memesable" Goes Live The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.

Five Reasons to Attend the Social Media in Defence and Military Sector Conference SMi Reports: The 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military conference will bring exclusive industry perspectives and pre-conference workshops to London this November. - September 25, 2019 - SMi Group

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Mobile Online Conference Will Provide Insights About All Aspects of App Business AppFollow, mobile marketing and ASO company, is pleased to announce that the first edition of Mobile Online conference will be held on October 10, 2019. Speakers from Delivery Hero, Evernote, Badoo and 10+ other successful apps will discuss App Store Optimization, Product Management, User Acquisition, and more. - September 19, 2019 - AppFollow

NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN

Guaranteed Removals is Named One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. - September 12, 2019 - Guaranteed Removals

20Four7VA President & CEO Gets Help on a Key Marketing Problem on Breaking Down Your Business Podcast 20Four7VA President & CEO Catherine vanVonno gets hosts’ advice on a critical business dilemma on the Breaking Down Your Business podcast with Jill Salzman and Brad Farris. - September 12, 2019 - 20Four7VA

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers