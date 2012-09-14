PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company.
The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO
Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA
Agency recognized for outstanding work by American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter. - December 11, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade
Local advertising agency sponsors Cribs for Kids’® Junior Women of Achievement Awards. - November 22, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Woman-owned advertising agency continues to expand business footprint in Ohio. - November 09, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.
Social Media Marketing can be an invaluable place to invest your marketing dollars, though it can also become the void that those marketing dollars disappear in. Ezzey Digital Marketing names Daren Haywood its Director of Digital Marketing after years of mastering the data which drives paid advertising... - November 07, 2019 - Ezzey
The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate.
Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Instacollective takes a different approach to Instagram Marketing. Instacollective was created in June 2019 and expanded, adding its first contractor in August 2019.
Instacollective is run by Vince Martellacci, who got into Instagram through activism. - November 04, 2019 - Instacollective
The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising, is now accepting entries. This international award program evaluates all online advertising, including email, page-based ads, newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 96 industry categories. Visit www.iacaward.org to learn more. - November 01, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Expands Executive Team. - October 31, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien
The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® and 2020 Dottie Awards™ call for entries is now open. Publishers and digital media producers are invited to enter more than 500 categories starting at $99 each. The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and media industries’ longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. - October 30, 2019 - B2B Media Company, LLC
A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC
The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way - October 29, 2019 - University Recruiters
Praised for its unique take on the Superhero genre, award winning short film "Dark Specter 2" will be released on YouTube, November 8, 2019. - October 29, 2019 - Dark Specter
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja
New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Crowd Share is the next gen economy that has exploded recently with the rise of companies like Airbnb, Uber, Kickstarter and Postmates, building on a concept globally scaled by Craigslist, eBay and other open-platform marketplaces.
On Monday, the SideHustle app hit a major milestone by having 200,000... - October 03, 2019 - SideHustle App Inc.
Millions of Pets Are Exposed to Threats and Dangers During the Holidays. - September 29, 2019 - The Daily Growl
Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music
The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.
SMi Reports: The 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military conference will bring exclusive industry perspectives and pre-conference workshops to London this November. - September 25, 2019 - SMi Group
Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters
Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC
Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.
The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com
AppFollow, mobile marketing and ASO company, is pleased to announce that the first edition of Mobile Online conference will be held on October 10, 2019. Speakers from Delivery Hero, Evernote, Badoo and 10+ other successful apps will discuss App Store Optimization, Product Management, User Acquisition, and more. - September 19, 2019 - AppFollow
NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN
Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. - September 12, 2019 - Guaranteed Removals
20Four7VA President & CEO Catherine vanVonno gets hosts’ advice on a critical business dilemma on the Breaking Down Your Business podcast with Jill Salzman and Brad Farris. - September 12, 2019 - 20Four7VA
OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.
At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers
Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions