Social Media News
Connect with news about next generation social media websites and applications, enabling users to create and share content or participate in social networking. Discover social media marketing best practices, awards, and influencers as well as products and services aimed at social media users and marketers.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
Gogetop Marketing Releases RedNote Content Trust Advisory for International Brands
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published a new advisory for international brands using RedNote, also known in China as Xiaohongshu, following the platform’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update. The advisory outlines practical steps for improving source attribution, AI-content disclosure and search-led customer journeys on one of China’s most influential social search platforms. - July 08, 2026 - Gogetop Marketing
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
Sports Logo Design Studio Now Live with Ice Shaker
Consumers, athletes, teams and sports organizations can now customize Ice Shaker drinking bottles with hyper-individualized laser engraved Sports Logo designs. - June 15, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
“Inker” Unites the Tattoo Industry
Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, Inker is a free mobile platform built specifically for the tattoo industry, bringing artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place for artists, collectors, studios, and conventions. - April 17, 2026 - Inker Inc.
HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players. - April 11, 2026 - HBCU BA
Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States. - April 09, 2026 - RFC Freedom Books
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram
Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use. - March 29, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
ReboundLovers.com Relaunches on HubPeople Platform with Focus on Emerging “Rebound Dating” Trend
Reboundlovers.com, a platform originally established over 16 years ago, has relaunched on the HubPeople platform with an updated focus on what it describes as “rebound dating”—a more intentional approach to forming connections after a breakup. The relaunch reflects both a modernization of the platform and a broader shift in how individuals navigate relationships following emotional transitions. - March 24, 2026 - Reboundlovers
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
Vnesys Launches Social Media Platform That Rewards Creators and Viewers
Vnesys is a next-generation video-sharing platform that rewards creators for watch time and viewers for engagement, creating a fair and modern digital economy. - March 18, 2026 - Vnesys
Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets
Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting. - March 14, 2026 - Devour Media
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Alzheimer’s Patient Fights Back
Diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s disease in September 2025, Greg Rowland refused to sit back and let the disease run its course. At 68 years old, he knew there were steps he could take to slow the progression of the disease and hopefully, add a few more years to his life. Greg and his... - March 01, 2026 - Rowjera Holdings Inc
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
CollabGPS Launches Next-Generation Collaboration App for Content Creators on Apple and Google Play Stores
CollabGPS, the new collaboration platform designed specifically for content creators around the world, today announced the official launch of its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as the web platform for large screen users. Built to help creators find, connect,... - February 14, 2026 - CollabGPS
Collab Only Launches All in One Collaboration Platform for Creators, Products, Businesses, Streamers, Podcasters, Marketers, and Growth Partners
Collab Only, a new collaboration platform built for the modern content economy, today announced the official launch of its matchmaking platform designed to connect creators, products, businesses, streamers, podcasters, marketers, affiliates, and social media clippers in one unified ecosystem. The... - February 08, 2026 - Collab Only
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric Expands Digital Presence with the Launch of Official TikTok Account
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric has launched its official TikTok account to expand its digital presence and connect with the Tampa Bay community through short-form video content. The platform will feature home maintenance tips, behind-the-scenes looks at the company, community involvement, and educational content across plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. The launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, customer education, and community. - February 06, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing. Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world... - January 28, 2026 - Empirical Productions
Martocci Mayhem Launches Free Creator Analytics for YouTube and TikTok, Plus Shareable Microsites
Martocci Mayhem launches a free platform for YouTube and TikTok creators with easy-to-read analytics and auto-generated shareable microsites. No credit card required. Built to help creators track performance, showcase content, and grow faster. - January 28, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
Marcus Hill Launches Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. to Expand Multifamily Consulting and Staffing Services
Multifamily executive Marcus Hill, CAPS, CAM., announces the launch of Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc., offering consulting, staffing, recruiting, and brand strategy services for owners, operators, and supplier partners across Georgia and the Southeast. - January 19, 2026 - Marcus Hill & Company
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
Boston-Based Digital Consultancy Modern Social Introduces Brand Refresh Supporting Purpose-Driven Local Growth
Modern Social LLC, a Boston-based digital brand growth consultancy, announces a refreshed brand identity reflecting its commitment to helping small businesses, nonprofits, authors, and creative professionals strengthen their online presence through intentional, strategic digital growth. - January 08, 2026 - Modern Social
Techead Successfully Completes CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation with Steadfast Partners’ Support
Techead, a leading provider of creative and IT staffing solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 Self-Attestation, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and supporting clients in the defense... - December 29, 2025 - Steadfast Partners LLC
2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City
The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles. - December 28, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
Former Toyota Group Vice President Steven Sturm Joins MAN Marketing as Executive Auto Advisor
MAN Marketing has appointed former Toyota Motor North America executive Steven Sturm as Executive Auto Advisor. With 35+ years of OEM and retail leadership, including overseeing Toyota’s national brand strategy and launching Lexus, Sturm will help strengthen MAN Marketing’s growth and support dealerships with high-level automotive marketing expertise. - December 05, 2025 - MAN Marketing
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
Amplify Digital Launches Next-Gen Web 3 Creator Platform with Embedded Wallets and Payments
Amplify Digital has launched onchain wallets and peer-to-peer payments for Amped.Bio, its creator-focused link-in-bio platform. Profiles now come with built-in wallets and testnet rewards, turning every page into a gateway for ownership, payments, and upcoming creator Reward Pools. - September 26, 2025 - Amplify Digital
Parlay Opens Creator Waitlist: A New Platform Redefining Fan Connection and Creator Earnings
The creator economy is booming — but creators and fans deserve more. Parlay is here to deliver it. - September 25, 2025 - Parlay AI Inc