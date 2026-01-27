Jublia Reinvents as Jublia AI, Marking a Fundamental Shift Toward Event Engagement Intelligence
Singapore, Singapore, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jublia today announces its transformation into Jublia AI, marking a fundamental shift in how event technology is built, experienced, and scaled in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Here, events don’t just measure interactions, but understand context, adapt in real time, and respond when it matters.
This evolution goes far beyond a name change. It represents a complete rearchitecture of the company’s platform, mindset, and operating model; designed from the ground up to be AI-native.
“For years, event technology has focused on engagement metrics—clicks, scans, dashboards,” said Kuan Yan, CEO and Co-founder of Jublia AI. “But engagement alone is no longer enough. The next era belongs to intelligence: events that understand context, adapt in real time, and act when people need answers.”
From Engagement Tools to Event Engagement Intelligence
At the core of Jublia AI is a shift in how users interact with event data.
Rather than forcing attendees, exhibitors, and organizers to search through fragmented information, Jublia AI strings together static and dynamic event data (from agendas and exhibitors to behavioral signals) and transforms the entire experience into a prompt-based one.
Users can now ask, not just search—reflecting the way people already interact with AI in their daily workflows.
“This isn’t about adding AI features,” Kuan Yan added. “It’s about adopting an AI posture. We rebuilt the platform so intelligence is embedded at the core, not layered on top.”
Three Key Product Shifts Powering Jublia AI
As part of the rebrand, Jublia AI is introducing three prominent capabilities that define its AI-native approach:
1. Query-Driven Event Experiences
Attendees and exhibitors can interact with events through natural language across apps, websites, and on-site touchpoints; turning complex event ecosystems into intuitive, conversational experiences.
2. AI Observability with Actionable Insights
Beyond traditional analytics, Jublia AI captures intent and behavioral signals that organizers can act on in real time, enabling smarter decisions before, during, and after the event.
3. Training as Part of the Workflow
Recognizing that AI is only as good as its data, Jublia AI is piloting a new model where organizers become active partners in training the system, supported by specialists guidance on how to enrich data and improve outcomes over time.
AI-Native by Design—Inside and Out
Jublia AI’s transformation is also deeply internal. Over the past six months, the company has deployed AI agents across product development, service, and support, orchestrating workflows that surface insights from over a decade of event experience and elevate advisory standards for customers.
“We’re committed to walking the talk,” said Kuan Yan. “Becoming AI-native means changing how we build, how we operate, and how we deliver value, not just what we ship.”
Built for What Events Are Becoming
With its AI-first architecture, Jublia AI is reimagining event experiences: from personalized journeys and intelligent matchmaking to real-time guidance and continuously learning systems. Every interaction becomes a signal. Every event becomes smarter than the last.
“This rebrand is our new starting line,” Kuan Yan said. “Whether you’ve worked with us before or are discovering Jublia AI for the first time, we invite the industry to experience what event engagement intelligence looks like in practice.”
About Jublia AI
Jublia AI is an event engagement intelligence platform built to help events understand context, adapt in real time, and respond when it matters most. Trusted by leading organizers worldwide, Jublia AI powers intelligent engagement across conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events.
This evolution goes far beyond a name change. It represents a complete rearchitecture of the company’s platform, mindset, and operating model; designed from the ground up to be AI-native.
“For years, event technology has focused on engagement metrics—clicks, scans, dashboards,” said Kuan Yan, CEO and Co-founder of Jublia AI. “But engagement alone is no longer enough. The next era belongs to intelligence: events that understand context, adapt in real time, and act when people need answers.”
From Engagement Tools to Event Engagement Intelligence
At the core of Jublia AI is a shift in how users interact with event data.
Rather than forcing attendees, exhibitors, and organizers to search through fragmented information, Jublia AI strings together static and dynamic event data (from agendas and exhibitors to behavioral signals) and transforms the entire experience into a prompt-based one.
Users can now ask, not just search—reflecting the way people already interact with AI in their daily workflows.
“This isn’t about adding AI features,” Kuan Yan added. “It’s about adopting an AI posture. We rebuilt the platform so intelligence is embedded at the core, not layered on top.”
Three Key Product Shifts Powering Jublia AI
As part of the rebrand, Jublia AI is introducing three prominent capabilities that define its AI-native approach:
1. Query-Driven Event Experiences
Attendees and exhibitors can interact with events through natural language across apps, websites, and on-site touchpoints; turning complex event ecosystems into intuitive, conversational experiences.
2. AI Observability with Actionable Insights
Beyond traditional analytics, Jublia AI captures intent and behavioral signals that organizers can act on in real time, enabling smarter decisions before, during, and after the event.
3. Training as Part of the Workflow
Recognizing that AI is only as good as its data, Jublia AI is piloting a new model where organizers become active partners in training the system, supported by specialists guidance on how to enrich data and improve outcomes over time.
AI-Native by Design—Inside and Out
Jublia AI’s transformation is also deeply internal. Over the past six months, the company has deployed AI agents across product development, service, and support, orchestrating workflows that surface insights from over a decade of event experience and elevate advisory standards for customers.
“We’re committed to walking the talk,” said Kuan Yan. “Becoming AI-native means changing how we build, how we operate, and how we deliver value, not just what we ship.”
Built for What Events Are Becoming
With its AI-first architecture, Jublia AI is reimagining event experiences: from personalized journeys and intelligent matchmaking to real-time guidance and continuously learning systems. Every interaction becomes a signal. Every event becomes smarter than the last.
“This rebrand is our new starting line,” Kuan Yan said. “Whether you’ve worked with us before or are discovering Jublia AI for the first time, we invite the industry to experience what event engagement intelligence looks like in practice.”
About Jublia AI
Jublia AI is an event engagement intelligence platform built to help events understand context, adapt in real time, and respond when it matters most. Trusted by leading organizers worldwide, Jublia AI powers intelligent engagement across conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events.
Contact
Jublia AIContact
Indah Ariviani
+6282231942277
https://www.jublia.com/
Indah Ariviani
+6282231942277
https://www.jublia.com/
Categories