24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home.
Union, KY, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 24/7 In-Home Care Agency in Florence, KY Expands as Caring Excellence NKY Grows to Over 10 Employee
Caring Excellence NKY, a locally owned 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, announced today that it has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet the growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care throughout Northern Kentucky.
Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding Northern Kentucky communities, Caring Excellence NKY provides personalized in-home care services designed to help seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes. Services include companionship, personal care assistance, mobility support, medication reminders, and assistance with daily activities of living.
“Our growth reflects the trust Northern Kentucky families place in us and the commitment of our caregivers,” said Marcus O’Malley, Owner/Director of Caring Excellence NKY. “As a local 24/7 in-home care agency, our focus is on providing consistent, relationship-driven care that families can rely on at any time of day or night.”
Caring Excellence NKY has intentionally focused on sustainable growth in Northern Kentucky’s wide range of residential communities, where families often seek dependable, individualized care rather than large, impersonal agencies. The agency emphasizes caregiver quality, ongoing training, and clear communication with families, healthcare providers, and community partners.
As part of its continued expansion, Caring Excellence NKY is actively hiring compassionate caregivers in Florence, KY and across Northern Kentucky. The agency also partners with hospitals, facilities, senior living communities, churches, and professional referral sources to support seniors during care transitions and changing care needs.
Caring Excellence NKY remains committed to serving as a trusted local resource for 24/7 in-home senior care in Florence, Kentucky and throughout Northern Kentucky.
Contact
Caring Excellence NKY
7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550
Florence, KY 41042
Phone: (859) 212-3224
Email: contact@caringexcellenceathome.com
Website: https://www.caringexcellenceathome.com/northern-ky-office
