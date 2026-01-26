24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky

Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home.