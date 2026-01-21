The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Knowledge Group’s Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Jason A. Lief, Partner, Windels Marx to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul.
Jersey City, NJ, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for January 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
Event Summary:
The patent system is experiencing significant change under the second Trump administration, as the USPTO revises PTAB procedures and shifts interpretations of patent law. Those changes will also impact litigant’s strategies in the federal courts. Practitioners must adapt quickly to stay ahead.
Join Jason A. Lief, Partner at Windels Marx, for this CLE webinar. He will explore the changing patent landscape, discuss possible effects of policy changes with respect to different industries, and share practical strategies for protecting innovation and challenging invalid patents in a changing legal environment. Attendees will learn how the Trump administration’s changes may impact patent enforcement and defense.
Speaker
Jason A. Lief
Partner
Windels Marx
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/trump-era-patent-overhaul-what-to-know-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
Categories