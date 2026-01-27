Hermith GmbH: Strengthening Global Titanium Leadership | 2025 Year in Review
Hermith GmbH presents its key achievements for 2025, showcasing global market expansion, advanced titanium solutions, and strengthened partnerships across major industries.
Munich, Germany, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global Exhibition Activities
Throughout 2025, supported by ongoing growth and diversification across international titanium markets, Hermith demonstrated a strong global presence by participating in major aerospace, medical, industrial, and advanced manufacturing exhibitions worldwide. These events provided an important platform to showcase Hermith’s advanced titanium solutions, strengthen relationships with existing customers, broaden the company’s international network, and further reinforce its position within the global market.
Selected Exhibitions in 2025:
• Aero India 2025 – 10–14 February, Bengaluru, India
• Avalon Australian International Airshow 2025 – 25–28 March, Victoria, Australia
• IDS Cologne 2025 – 25–29 March, Cologne, Germany
• AERO Friedrichshafen 2025 – 9–12 April, Friedrichshafen, Germany
• SIDEX 2025 – 30 May–1 June, Seoul, South Korea
• Paris Air Show (SIAE) 2025 – 16–22 June, Paris, France
• TADTE 2025 – 18–20 September, Taipei, Taiwan
• MRO Europe 2025 – 14–16 October, London, United Kingdom
• AIRTEC Augsburg 2025 – 22–24 October, Augsburg, Germany
• EuroSpine 2025 – 22–24 October, Copenhagen, Denmark
• MEDICA 2025 – 17–20 November, Düsseldorf, Germany
• Stainless Steel World Conference & Expo 2025 – 18 November, Maastricht, Netherlands
• ADM Torino 2025 – 2–4 December, Turin, Italy
Through participation in these international events, Hermith held more than 1,000 meetings with customers, partners, and potential clients. These interactions facilitated discussions on current and new titanium products, long-term collaboration opportunities, and the identification of future projects across a wide range of industries.
Overall, the 2025 exhibition program significantly enhanced Hermith’s visibility and engagement, particularly within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the aerospace, MRO, medical, and advanced manufacturing sectors—supporting the company’s long-term international growth strategy.
Key Achievements and Milestones – 2025
• Certifications: Hermith successfully renewed its EN9100, EN9120, and ISO 9001 certifications, reaffirming its commitment to quality management, regulatory compliance, and certified operational processes.
• Industry Membership: The company became a member of the International Titanium Association (ITA), strengthening its involvement in the global titanium community and alignment with recognized industry standards.
• International Expansion: Hermith further consolidated its presence in Asian and U.S. markets.
• Industry Recognition: The company’s research activities and technological advancements were acknowledged in scientific publications and industry media.
Outlook for 2026
Looking ahead to 2026, Hermith remains committed to building on its strong industrial and technological foundation. The company will continue to focus on expanding global partnerships, delivering innovative titanium solutions, and further developing its international market presence.
Key objectives for 2026 include:
• Global Market Expansion: Continued development of the international sales network and exploration of additional strategic markets.
• Industry Engagement: Participation in leading international aerospace and titanium events, including the Singapore Airshow, International Titanium Association Conferences, ILA Berlin, and the Farnborough International Airshow, where Hermith will present its capabilities and product portfolio.
• Product Advancement: Ongoing development of the titanium product range to meet evolving requirements in aerospace, industrial, and high-tech applications.
• Strategic Cooperation: Strengthening and expanding partnerships with major global titanium customers.
Appreciation
Hermith extends its sincere thanks to its customers, partners, and employees for their trust, collaboration, and continued support. Their commitment has played a vital role in the company’s growth and in strengthening its position within the global titanium market.
Stay Connected
As Hermith continues its growth and innovation journey in 2026, the company invites interested parties to discover its premium titanium products and future-oriented solutions by visiting www.hermith.com or contacting the Hermith sales team directly.
Follow Hermith on social media and meet the company’s representatives at key international exhibitions throughout 2026 to stay informed about the latest developments.
Throughout 2025, supported by ongoing growth and diversification across international titanium markets, Hermith demonstrated a strong global presence by participating in major aerospace, medical, industrial, and advanced manufacturing exhibitions worldwide. These events provided an important platform to showcase Hermith’s advanced titanium solutions, strengthen relationships with existing customers, broaden the company’s international network, and further reinforce its position within the global market.
Selected Exhibitions in 2025:
• Aero India 2025 – 10–14 February, Bengaluru, India
• Avalon Australian International Airshow 2025 – 25–28 March, Victoria, Australia
• IDS Cologne 2025 – 25–29 March, Cologne, Germany
• AERO Friedrichshafen 2025 – 9–12 April, Friedrichshafen, Germany
• SIDEX 2025 – 30 May–1 June, Seoul, South Korea
• Paris Air Show (SIAE) 2025 – 16–22 June, Paris, France
• TADTE 2025 – 18–20 September, Taipei, Taiwan
• MRO Europe 2025 – 14–16 October, London, United Kingdom
• AIRTEC Augsburg 2025 – 22–24 October, Augsburg, Germany
• EuroSpine 2025 – 22–24 October, Copenhagen, Denmark
• MEDICA 2025 – 17–20 November, Düsseldorf, Germany
• Stainless Steel World Conference & Expo 2025 – 18 November, Maastricht, Netherlands
• ADM Torino 2025 – 2–4 December, Turin, Italy
Through participation in these international events, Hermith held more than 1,000 meetings with customers, partners, and potential clients. These interactions facilitated discussions on current and new titanium products, long-term collaboration opportunities, and the identification of future projects across a wide range of industries.
Overall, the 2025 exhibition program significantly enhanced Hermith’s visibility and engagement, particularly within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the aerospace, MRO, medical, and advanced manufacturing sectors—supporting the company’s long-term international growth strategy.
Key Achievements and Milestones – 2025
• Certifications: Hermith successfully renewed its EN9100, EN9120, and ISO 9001 certifications, reaffirming its commitment to quality management, regulatory compliance, and certified operational processes.
• Industry Membership: The company became a member of the International Titanium Association (ITA), strengthening its involvement in the global titanium community and alignment with recognized industry standards.
• International Expansion: Hermith further consolidated its presence in Asian and U.S. markets.
• Industry Recognition: The company’s research activities and technological advancements were acknowledged in scientific publications and industry media.
Outlook for 2026
Looking ahead to 2026, Hermith remains committed to building on its strong industrial and technological foundation. The company will continue to focus on expanding global partnerships, delivering innovative titanium solutions, and further developing its international market presence.
Key objectives for 2026 include:
• Global Market Expansion: Continued development of the international sales network and exploration of additional strategic markets.
• Industry Engagement: Participation in leading international aerospace and titanium events, including the Singapore Airshow, International Titanium Association Conferences, ILA Berlin, and the Farnborough International Airshow, where Hermith will present its capabilities and product portfolio.
• Product Advancement: Ongoing development of the titanium product range to meet evolving requirements in aerospace, industrial, and high-tech applications.
• Strategic Cooperation: Strengthening and expanding partnerships with major global titanium customers.
Appreciation
Hermith extends its sincere thanks to its customers, partners, and employees for their trust, collaboration, and continued support. Their commitment has played a vital role in the company’s growth and in strengthening its position within the global titanium market.
Stay Connected
As Hermith continues its growth and innovation journey in 2026, the company invites interested parties to discover its premium titanium products and future-oriented solutions by visiting www.hermith.com or contacting the Hermith sales team directly.
Follow Hermith on social media and meet the company’s representatives at key international exhibitions throughout 2026 to stay informed about the latest developments.
Contact
Hermith GmbHContact
Amina Veliyeva
+49 89 2111 31 37
www.hermith.com/
Amina Veliyeva
+49 89 2111 31 37
www.hermith.com/
Categories