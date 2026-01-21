Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Brandon, FL, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide.
Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned the prestigious GAF Master Elite® Contractor certification — a distinction held by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors in the United States.
This achievement reflects Harbor Roofing’s ongoing commitment to superior craftsmanship, ethical business practices, continuous training, and customer satisfaction.
“Becoming a GAF Master Elite Contractor isn’t something you can buy or apply for casually — this designation is earned through performance, training, and reputation,” said Todd Workman, Owner of Harbor Roofing. “It reinforces our promise to homeowners that when they hire Harbor Roofing, they’re getting the highest level of professionalism, protection, and roofing expertise available.”
What Is a GAF Master Elite Contractor?
The GAF Master Elite® program is GAF’s highest certification level and is reserved for roofing contractors who meet strict standards in licensing, insurance, financial stability, professional training, and customer satisfaction.
By achieving this designation, Harbor Roofing is now authorized to offer GAF’s strongest warranty protections, including the Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty, which provides up to 50 years of material coverage and up to 25 years of workmanship coverage backed directly by GAF.
What This Means for Homeowners
Homeowners who choose Harbor Roofing now benefit from:
Industry-leading warranties
Factory-certified installation standards
Enhanced quality control and inspections
Higher resale value through transferable warranties
A roofing system installed by a nationally vetted contractor
Harbor Roofing specializes in full roof replacements, storm damage restoration, insurance claims assistance, and premium roofing systems designed to withstand Florida’s extreme weather conditions.
About Harbor Roofing
Harbor Roofing is a locally owned, veteran-operated roofing contractor serving Hillsborough, Polk, and surrounding counties. The company is known for its “one roof at a time” approach, premium materials, meticulous installation standards, and a reputation built on transparency, integrity, and customer trust.
Contact Information:
Harbor Roofing
644 East Bloomingdale Ave.
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-330-7022
Website: https://harborroofing.com
Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned the prestigious GAF Master Elite® Contractor certification — a distinction held by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors in the United States.
This achievement reflects Harbor Roofing’s ongoing commitment to superior craftsmanship, ethical business practices, continuous training, and customer satisfaction.
“Becoming a GAF Master Elite Contractor isn’t something you can buy or apply for casually — this designation is earned through performance, training, and reputation,” said Todd Workman, Owner of Harbor Roofing. “It reinforces our promise to homeowners that when they hire Harbor Roofing, they’re getting the highest level of professionalism, protection, and roofing expertise available.”
What Is a GAF Master Elite Contractor?
The GAF Master Elite® program is GAF’s highest certification level and is reserved for roofing contractors who meet strict standards in licensing, insurance, financial stability, professional training, and customer satisfaction.
By achieving this designation, Harbor Roofing is now authorized to offer GAF’s strongest warranty protections, including the Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty, which provides up to 50 years of material coverage and up to 25 years of workmanship coverage backed directly by GAF.
What This Means for Homeowners
Homeowners who choose Harbor Roofing now benefit from:
Industry-leading warranties
Factory-certified installation standards
Enhanced quality control and inspections
Higher resale value through transferable warranties
A roofing system installed by a nationally vetted contractor
Harbor Roofing specializes in full roof replacements, storm damage restoration, insurance claims assistance, and premium roofing systems designed to withstand Florida’s extreme weather conditions.
About Harbor Roofing
Harbor Roofing is a locally owned, veteran-operated roofing contractor serving Hillsborough, Polk, and surrounding counties. The company is known for its “one roof at a time” approach, premium materials, meticulous installation standards, and a reputation built on transparency, integrity, and customer trust.
Contact Information:
Harbor Roofing
644 East Bloomingdale Ave.
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-330-7022
Website: https://harborroofing.com
Contact
Harbor RoofingContact
William Workman
813-330-7022
https://harborroofing.com
William Workman
813-330-7022
https://harborroofing.com
Categories