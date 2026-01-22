Acquired Data Solutions to Exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium 2026
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a trusted provider of advanced engineering, automation, and AI-driven solutions, will exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium at the Phoenix Convention Center, January 20–23, 2026. ADS will be located at Exhibit Booth 401. ADS’s live demonstration will feature Transform-CV performing real-time wear analysis on the track pads of the M109 Paladin vehicle, identifying pads in need of replacement and assessing overall track health.
Phoenix, AZ, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a trusted provider of advanced engineering, automation, and AI-driven solutions, will exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium at the Phoenix Convention Center, January 20–23, 2026. ADS will be located at Exhibit Booth 401.
At the symposium, ADS will be showcasing Transform-CV, its real-time, local, AI-based computer vision solution for maintenance and quality assurance inspections. Developed in partnership with Black Dog Solutions, RADX Technologies, G2CPU, and Singletrack Integration, Transform-CV leverages COTS hardware and software to bring high-performance, low cost computer vision to applications across the military and civilian industrial landscape.
ADS’s live demonstration will feature Transform-CV performing real-time wear analysis on the track pads of the M109 Paladin vehicle, identifying pads in need of replacement and assessing overall track health. This demo leverages RADX computing hardware and NVIDIA GPUs to operate locally without reliance on cloud connectivity delivering immediate, actionable insights at the edge where maintenance decisions are made.
“Maintenance readiness depends on timely, accurate data,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “Transform-CV enables maintenance teams to move from reactive inspections to proactive, data-driven decisions, improving asset availability, reducing downtime, and strengthening mission readiness.”
Designed for rugged environments and operational constraints, Transform-CV supports defense maintenance teams by:
Providing real-time defect detection, classification, tracking, and dimensional analysis
Operating locally and securely at the edge
Enhancing quality assurance and predictive maintenance workflows
Reducing inspection time while improving inspection reliability, accuracy, and throughput
ADS invites symposium attendees to visit Booth 401 to see Transform-CV in action and learn how AI-powered vision can support modernization efforts across maintenance, sustainment, and readiness programs.
About Acquired Data Solutions (ADS)
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) is a certified small business and NI Alliance Partner with over 28 years of experience delivering AI-powered automation, test and measurement, and cybersecurity solutions to government and industry. ADS specializes in system integration, data analytics, and intelligent automation that improve mission performance, enhance quality assurance, and reduce operational risk. www.acquiredata.com
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit ADS at Booth 401 during the Department of War Maintenance Symposium.
At the symposium, ADS will be showcasing Transform-CV, its real-time, local, AI-based computer vision solution for maintenance and quality assurance inspections. Developed in partnership with Black Dog Solutions, RADX Technologies, G2CPU, and Singletrack Integration, Transform-CV leverages COTS hardware and software to bring high-performance, low cost computer vision to applications across the military and civilian industrial landscape.
ADS’s live demonstration will feature Transform-CV performing real-time wear analysis on the track pads of the M109 Paladin vehicle, identifying pads in need of replacement and assessing overall track health. This demo leverages RADX computing hardware and NVIDIA GPUs to operate locally without reliance on cloud connectivity delivering immediate, actionable insights at the edge where maintenance decisions are made.
“Maintenance readiness depends on timely, accurate data,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “Transform-CV enables maintenance teams to move from reactive inspections to proactive, data-driven decisions, improving asset availability, reducing downtime, and strengthening mission readiness.”
Designed for rugged environments and operational constraints, Transform-CV supports defense maintenance teams by:
Providing real-time defect detection, classification, tracking, and dimensional analysis
Operating locally and securely at the edge
Enhancing quality assurance and predictive maintenance workflows
Reducing inspection time while improving inspection reliability, accuracy, and throughput
ADS invites symposium attendees to visit Booth 401 to see Transform-CV in action and learn how AI-powered vision can support modernization efforts across maintenance, sustainment, and readiness programs.
About Acquired Data Solutions (ADS)
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) is a certified small business and NI Alliance Partner with over 28 years of experience delivering AI-powered automation, test and measurement, and cybersecurity solutions to government and industry. ADS specializes in system integration, data analytics, and intelligent automation that improve mission performance, enhance quality assurance, and reduce operational risk. www.acquiredata.com
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit ADS at Booth 401 during the Department of War Maintenance Symposium.
Contact
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.Contact
Jean Bartlett
301-984-4193
www.acquiredata.com
Jean Bartlett
301-984-4193
www.acquiredata.com
Categories