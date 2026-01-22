Acquired Data Solutions to Exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium 2026

Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a trusted provider of advanced engineering, automation, and AI-driven solutions, will exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium at the Phoenix Convention Center, January 20–23, 2026. ADS will be located at Exhibit Booth 401. ADS’s live demonstration will feature Transform-CV performing real-time wear analysis on the track pads of the M109 Paladin vehicle, identifying pads in need of replacement and assessing overall track health.