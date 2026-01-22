Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment.
Parsippany, NJ, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Securitas, a global leader in safety and security solutions, today announced the release of its 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate, an annual intelligence briefing designed to help organizations navigate accelerating change, converging threats, and emerging opportunities worldwide.
Published amid rapidly evolving global conditions, the report provides business leaders and decision-makers with forward-looking intelligence to support risk-informed decisions in an increasingly complex operating environment.
“The pace of change requires organizations to use foresight and risk assessment as a foundation for building resilience,” said Martin Althén, President, Securitas Digital. “The Annual Intelligence Estimate offers leaders the insight they need to evaluate emerging scenarios and stay prepared for what comes next.”
Where Risk Creates Opportunity
The 2026 edition highlights defining shifts shaping the global risk landscape, including the resurgence of high-impact, low-probability events and the accelerating convergence of physical and digital risks. The report also underscores the growing role of security and risk intelligence as strategic enablers of organizational performance.
Key components of the 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate include:
Strategic Security & Risk Driver Analysis: Core trends and signals shaping the global security environment.
Corporate Security Intelligence Assessment: Threat and protective intelligence insights for organizations.
Global Risk Intelligence Assessment: Regional and local risk dynamics, including geopolitical threats.
Wildcard Scenarios: High-impact, low-probability events with far-reaching implications.
Key Flashpoints 2026: A calendar of dates associated with elevated global risk.
“Organizations are operating in a world where the unlikely is increasingly inevitable,” said Mike Evans, Director, Securitas Risk Intelligence Center. “Our goal is to provide intelligence that helps organizations anticipate disruption, understand implications, and respond with confidence.”
Practical Intelligence for Decision-Makers
The 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate equips leaders with situational awareness and actionable considerations applicable across industries and regions. Insights from the report can also be complemented with tailored intelligence assessments based on an organization’s specific geography, industry, or operational footprint.
The full report is available for download at Securitas.com.
Contact
Securitas North AmericaContact
Ahlilah Longmire
973-791-3343
www.Securitasinc.com
Securitas Digital – Risk Intelligence Services
Linda Gustafsson Neal
Marketing Director
Linda.gustafsson-neal@securitas.com
