Portfolio.YVR Launches Issue 10, Marking Its First Monthly Edition
Issue 10 launches Portfolio.YVR’s monthly era, spotlighting BC entrepreneurs through advertising-free storytelling for a global business audience.
Vancouver, Canada, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, one of the titles published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., announces the release of Issue 10. This milestone edition marks both the publication’s first issue of 2026 and its official transition to a monthly publishing schedule as the magazine enters its fourth year.
Issue 10 brings together ten British Columbia–based entrepreneurs whose journeys reflect the diversity, creativity, and discipline shaping the province’s business landscape. Remaining advertising free, Portfolio.YVR continues to focus on long-form storytelling that captures the realities of entrepreneurship through lived experience, growth, and personal agency.
The founders featured in Issue 10 include Brittney Ashley of Creative Dynamics Virtual Services, whose work supports entrepreneurs through systems, operations, and strategic clarity, and Ryan Anthony of Outcomes. Not Ideas., known for helping founders translate strategy into execution. Adam Cheung of Bespoke Made Suits is featured for his modern approach to bespoke tailoring, built on precision, craftsmanship, and long-term client relationships.
Creative entrepreneurship is strongly represented through Evgeny Demin of Demin Photography and Sameer Rodriguez of Available Light Photography, each bringing a people-first philosophy to visual storytelling. Fashion and design take focus with Eduardo Ramos, Creative Director and Founder of Eduardo Ramos Fashion Studio, whose work places Canadian fashion within an international creative context rooted in narrative and structure.
The issue also highlights Emma Hull of Life Untethered Coaching, whose work centres on wellness through self-discovery and personal agency, and Ally R. Potel of Flyberry Events, a strategic producer recognized for bridging creative vision with operational execution. Innovation within the technology sector is represented by Sean Jordan of StrataPress, a platform advancing transparency and digital ownership in strata management. Heritage retail and global menswear culture are explored through Angelo Agalou, the new Global Brand Ambassador for The Sartorial Shop, reflecting the brand’s evolution through international perspective and modern brand stewardship.
“Over the first three years of publishing, Portfolio.YVR has grown alongside the entrepreneurs we feature,” says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher. “Moving into our fourth year and a monthly schedule allows us to support founders more consistently, while remaining grounded in storytelling that builds credibility and connection.”
Issue 10 also introduces expanded editorial options, including QuickTakes for founders sharing announcements or growth milestones, and SnapShots for early-stage entrepreneurs seeking exposure and validation.
Issue 10 of Portfolio.YVR is now live:
https://portfolioyvr.com/read-portfolio-yvr-online/
About Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine
Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is an advertising-free flippable digital publication based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Published monthly, the magazine focuses on long-form storytelling that explores the journeys behind business ownership, connecting founders with a professionally engaged audience in Canada and beyond.
