The Hero Awards Unveils Claude Cowork Powered Framework for Grassroots Changemakers to Tackle Global Sustainability Challenges
Enlists citizen activists to build microprojects within the UN's 17 Sustainability Goals.
Cambridge, United Kingdom, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Hero Awards has launched an innovative approach designed for ordinary citizens willing to drive meaningful change: a structured seven-stage process leveraging multiple leading AI platforms to transform each of the UN's 169 Sustainable Development Goal targets into viable, actionable strategies, reports CIO John Toomey.
Established in 2019, The Hero Awards has honored individuals and organizations advancing concrete progress on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The emergence of contemporary Generative AI technology prompted the organization to develop a framework making impactful action practical, attainable, and systematic, resulting in today's methodology.
"We crafted an approach that typical users can execute in approximately two to three hours," explained Education Director Amy Chang. Participants use Claude Cowork to produce a custom GPT available through OpenAI's GPT marketplace, an ongoing Innovation Engine powered by Google's NotebookLM, and—launching in 2026—a collaborative mind mapping platform utilizing Microsoft Loop.
These components form 169 dynamic solution-generators that, combined with human insight, continuously develop fresh strategies for addressing the Goals and Targets."
"Until now, ordinary changemakers lacked a clear pathway to gain acknowledgment for consistent engagement with global sustainability issues," noted Savithri Patel, Sustainability Director at The Hero Awards. "We established a framework merging human reasoning with artificial intelligence—cycling concepts through various models to enhance their feasibility, practicality, and accuracy while reducing AI-generated errors. We believe this enables users to 'Be the Singularity'—embodying the inflection point where artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capabilities."
The methodology explained
The system begins by "conditioning" each AI platform using extensively validated prompts that maintain sharp focus on generating implementable, tangible solutions. Successive models refine previous outputs, layering in specificity, precision, and verification at each stage.
The currently optimal model sequence is:
Meta.ai
Claude.ai
Copilot.microsoft.com
Gemini 3 Flash
Perplexity.ai
Deepseek.com
ChatGPT (v.5.2)
Operationally, participants introduce a single SDG target to the first platform; that output advances to the second model, continuing sequentially until all seven systems have refined and validated the proposal.
Documentation, acknowledgment, and expansion
Finalized solutions are catalogued on The Hero Awards' Academia.edu repository, enabling others to examine, adopt, and enhance them. Recipients receive recognition through the organization's social media platforms, blog posts, website features, and media releases. Award recipients also receive a unique distinction: authorization to bestow the honor upon others who successfully complete the protocol.
Quantifiable advancement in capabilities—and results
The organization emphasizes that the framework enhances more than deliverables—it develops the individual. "Each AI platform exhibits unique characteristics, displaying distinct capabilities and limitations," Patel observed. "Working through all seven models doesn't merely yield superior outputs—it accelerates participants' own critical thinking and innovation skills."
A pilot initiative preceding this program, executed in 2022, revealed that among every 100 completed workflows, 29 contributors produced content gaining visibility in conventional media outlets, 14 earned citations in scholarly or professional publications, 7 established NGOs or nonprofit organizations aligned with their selected Target, and 5 launched for-profit ventures. The primary source of innovative participants in 2025—Substack writers.
"We view this as democratizing global stewardship and human advancement," Chang concluded. "It requires effort—but it's engaging work using accessible AI platforms—and it cultivates a worldwide perspective that renders transformation both attainable and personally significant."
Learn more:
theheroaward.substack.com
theheroaward.net
