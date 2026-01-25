Graham Behavior Services Announces Second Location in Forked River, Expanding New Jersey’s Only Adult Autism Therapy Clinic Model
Graham Behavior Services announced the opening of its second therapy center in Forked River, NJ, launching adult autism services in early 2026 and an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention program in spring 2026. The new location expands New Jersey’s only adult autism therapy clinic model, providing individualized, skill-focused care for children and adults across the autism spectrum.
Forked River, NJ, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Graham Behavior Services (GBS) is proud to announce the opening of its second ABA therapy clinic, located at 747 Lacey Road in Forked River, with adult services set to launch in early 2026. This expansion brings GBS’s innovative adult autism clinic model to Ocean County, mirroring the highly specialized programming currently offered at its West Long Branch location, the only therapy clinic in New Jersey designed specifically for adults with autism.
The Forked River location will mirror the highly specialized programming that has set GBS apart, offering individualized instruction in leisure skills, activities of daily living (ADLs), job readiness skills, and social development. The clinical environment is intentionally designed to meet the needs of adults across the autism spectrum, including those with profound support needs — a population many providers hesitate to serve.
A Program Born From Family Need
The first adult program opened in West Long Branch in 2021, driven by the advocacy of families already receiving services from GBS. As their children approached adulthood, parents voiced a unanimous concern: there was nowhere for their children to go once they aged out of the public school system.
The programs available at the time were predominantly day programs, which families described as custodial and lacking meaningful skill-building opportunities. These families wanted, and deserved, more. They wanted programs that continued to teach, challenge, and support their children in becoming as independent as possible.
In response, GBS Founder Cara Graham opened the first adult clinic to address this critical gap.
“It is a really difficult place for families to be in when their children age out of the school system,” said Graham, “It is often described as a cliff because the drop off in services is so immense. We aim to ease this burden on families by creating a space not just to fill their day but a place where our clients can continue to learn and thrive.”
Since 2021, the program has grown into a model recognized for measurable progress, individualized goals, and meaningful outcomes. The Forked River expansion aims to extend this impact to more families across the state.
Raising the Standard for Adult Autism Services in New Jersey
While GBS supports individuals across the autism spectrum, it is particularly known for its expertise in serving adults with profound needs. Rather than avoiding this population, GBS considers this work essential to its mission.
By continuing to expand, GBS hopes to raise expectations statewide by demonstrating that meaningful growth is possible at every age and that adults deserve access to therapeutic, life-enhancing care.
Early Intervention Program Launching Spring 2026
In addition to adult services, the Forked River location will introduce an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) program in spring 2026. The program will support newly diagnosed children by building early communication, independence, social development, and school readiness skills.
With this addition, GBS will support clients across the lifespan, from the earliest years through adulthood.
About Graham Behavior Services
Graham Behavior Services provides high-quality, individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to individuals with autism and related developmental disabilities. With specialized programs for children, teens, and adults, GBS is committed to helping every client achieve meaningful progress, independence, and an improved quality of life.
Media Contact
Graham Behavior Services
Email: info@grahambehavior.com
Phone: 848-888-3204
