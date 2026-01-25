Graham Behavior Services Announces Second Location in Forked River, Expanding New Jersey’s Only Adult Autism Therapy Clinic Model

Graham Behavior Services announced the opening of its second therapy center in Forked River, NJ, launching adult autism services in early 2026 and an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention program in spring 2026. The new location expands New Jersey’s only adult autism therapy clinic model, providing individualized, skill-focused care for children and adults across the autism spectrum.