Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash.
Denver, CO, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Whistle Express is officially rolling out its newly expanded brand in Colorado, renovating and upgrading former Take 5 Car Wash locations across the state and offering drivers two full weeks of free car washes to introduce the new Whistle Express experience.
Beginning today, fourteen locations across the Denver metro area have reopened as Whistle Express, with additional participating sites in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction. In total, twenty Colorado locations are part of the launch, marking the first large-scale market conversion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash in 2025.
The acquisition created one of the largest express car wash platforms in the United States, with more than 450 locations across 23 states. Colorado is the first market where customers will experience what that scale means on the ground.
“We’re incredibly excited to introduce the Whistle Express experience to Colorado drivers,” said Luke Byerly, CEO of Whistle Express.
“This launch is all about giving customers something they can immediately feel: cleaner cars, better service, and a consistently great wash every time they visit. The two weeks of free washes are our way of welcoming people in and letting them experience the difference for themselves.”
The Colorado takeover follows months of operational upgrades designed to revolutionize the customer experience. Former Take 5 locations have been equipped with updated wash technology, refreshed equipment, improved cleaning systems, and retrained teams focused on speed, consistency, and quality.
What Customers Will Notice
- Two full weeks of free car washes at participating locations
- Cleaner and drier cars
- Shinier tires
- Upgraded equipment and cleaning technology
- Access to Whistle Express’ membership and loyalty platform
- The ability to use their Whistle Express membership at any Whistle Express location nationwide
Colorado is serving as the pilot market for Whistle Express’ nationwide brand rollout. Insights from the launch will guide future market conversions as the company rebrands former Take 5 locations across the country over the next 18 months.
Whistle Express’ growth is supported by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, which invested in the company in 2023 to accelerate expansion and improve the customer experience.
Participating Locations
Fifteen locations across the Denver metro area and Grand Junction, with an additional five Colorado Springs locations later this month. A full list of participating locations is available at whistleexpress.com.
About Whistle Express
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Whistle Express is the second largest express car wash company in the United States following its acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. The company is focused on delivering a fast, consistent, and customer-first wash experience through advanced technology, membership programs, and environmentally responsible operations.
Contact
Spencer Kelly
(980) 246-4037
www.whistleexpresscarwash.com
