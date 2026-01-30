New Podcast Episode Explores Love, Self‑Trust, and Creative Integrity Amid a Publishing Industry in Flux

A new episode of The Pen 2 Prosperity Podcast features relationship strategist Tiffany J. Artis, exploring how love, boundaries, and self‑trust shape creative integrity amid 2026’s publishing disruption. The conversation reflects broader industry shifts toward intentional storytelling and highlights Pain 2 Prosperity Publishing’s role in advancing trauma‑informed, author‑centered editorial practices.