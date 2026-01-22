Announcing DSI’s 3rd Annual MOSA for Defense and Warfare Summit
The systems architecture community is set to convene April 8-9, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland
Oxon Hill, MD, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the complexity and pace of modern warfare continue to accelerate, the need to design, acquire, and sustain defense systems that are adaptable, interoperable, and cost-effective has never been more critical. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is proud to host the 3rd Annual MOSA for Defense & Warfare Summit, bringing together key stakeholders to examine the warfighting imperative of implementing a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) across the Department of Warfighting.
The Summit will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from the DoW, Military Services, industry, and academia to share insights on how MOSA is being implemented across defense programs and the tangible benefits it delivers. Discussions will explore how open systems development drives enhanced competition, innovation, interoperability, and affordability by enabling the efficient addition, removal, and replacement of components and subsystems. This year’s event will also examine MOSA’s impact on critical mission areas such as Space and Directed Energy, address the role of intellectual property laws, and feature a Tri-Service panel. Attendees will engage directly with senior leaders and participate in essential conversations shaping the future of open systems implementation across the DoW.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, USAF - Acting Military Deputy to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (AT&L), United States Air Force
· The Honorable Dr. Douglas Schmidt - Dean, William & Mary, School of Computing, Data Sciences & Physics. Former Director of DOT&E
· Michael Heaphy - Director, Defense Standardization Program Office (DSPO), DLA
· COL Ryan Nesrsta, USA - PM, Utility Helicopters, PEO Aviation
· CAPT Jarrod Hair, USN - Program Manager, PMA 209—NAVAIR
· MAJ Robert Perez-Alemany - Program Manager, DIU
· Joseph Dana Teague -Power, Thermal, and Energy Storage Lead, AFRL
· Nicholas Borton -Program Director, SOSA Consortium
· Alicia Taylor - FACE Consortium Program Director, The Open Group
· Dr. Steven A. Davidson - Chief Scientist for Systems Architecture, Electronics Systems Innovation Center at The MITRE Corporation
· Thomas Karr - Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include
· Empowering the Next Generation of Air Dominance through MOSA
· Securing the Soldier’s Future: Accelerating Warfighting Systems Modernization with MOSA
· Leveraging MOSA to Revolutionize NAVAIR’s Acquisition and Development of Warfighting Capabilities
· Applications for MOSA: Space Systems
· Operationalizing Standards to Mandate MOSA and Achieve Joint Force Superiority
· Understanding the Role and Impact of Consortia in MOSA
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary.
Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://mosa.dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or (201) 672-8745.
Contact
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://futureg.dsigroup.org/
