Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Prague, Czech Republic, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets
Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters 2026 with a disciplined, multi-asset approach focused on delivering consistent value to its investors.
Market Environment
Global markets in 2025 were characterized by pronounced dispersion. Gold emerged as the top-performing major asset class, posting gains of +65.87% and reinforcing its role as a safe-haven asset. Major equity indices, including DAX, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, Euro Stoxx 50, S&P 500, and Dow Jones, recorded positive performances, while Bitcoin declined by -6.35%, reflecting increased volatility and speculative risk. Italy’s FTSE MIB underperformed relative to broader international benchmarks.
Key Strategy Performance
Income Capital Management’s Forex strategy delivered a standout performance, achieving an annual return of +34.98%. Active currency trading combined with strict risk management allowed the strategy to outperform major traditional benchmarks.
The firm’s real estate strategy generated stable income-driven returns of +7.71%, supported by premium property assets and consistent cash flow, outperforming several weaker regional equity markets. Additional allocations to global growth and high-yield strategies contributed to overall portfolio diversification and balance.
Management Commentary
“2025 confirmed that active and diversified strategies are essential in fragmented market conditions,” said Paolo Volpicelli, CEO of Income Capital Management. “Our Forex strategy’s 34.98% return demonstrates how disciplined execution and controlled risk can translate into meaningful performance for our investors.”
Nicola Pinchi, CTO of Income Capital Management, added: “By combining high-conviction Forex strategies with stable real estate income and physical gold exposure, we have built portfolios designed to perform across different market cycles rather than simply follow short-term trends.”
Strategic Positioning for 2026
Income Capital Management’s multi-asset framework — encompassing Forex for growth, real estate for income, global growth and high-yield strategies for diversification, and physical gold for capital protection — is designed to provide resilience and flexibility in an evolving macroeconomic environment.
As the firm enters 2026, this structure aims to balance opportunity and risk, supporting long-term portfolio stability in periods of heightened volatility.
About Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management is an independent asset management firm specializing in diversified investment solutions across Forex, real estate, global growth, high-yield strategies, and physical asset exposure. The firm focuses on active management, disciplined risk control, and long-term capital preservation and growth.
For more information, please visit our webiste or contact the Income Capital Management team directly.
Contact
Income Capital ManagementContact
Katya Azzaroni
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
