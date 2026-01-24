National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
Broadview, IL, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process.
Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the most demanding quality standards in the international moving industry. FAIM-accredited companies undergo regular, independent third-party audits to verify compliance. The program is designed to unite vetted international movers worldwide, strengthen global partnerships, and elevate industry standards.
“This was not a quick or simple process,” said Susan Staszewski, President of National Van Lines International. “FAIM certification requires a high level of discipline, documentation, and accountability across the organization. I am extremely proud of the teamwork and dedication shown by our teams throughout this evaluation. Their commitment to doing things the right way made this achievement possible.”
Earning FAIM certification reflects National Van Lines’ ongoing focus on quality, transparency, and continuous improvement across its international operations. The evaluation process involved collaboration across multiple departments and affiliates to ensure alignment with FIDI’s global standards.
“FAIM certification reinforces our commitment to providing consistent, high-quality service for customers moving internationally,” said Tim Helenthal, CEO of National Holding Company. “It validates the systems, processes, and people behind our international moving services and strengthens our ability to support customers wherever their moves take them.”
With this certification, National Van Lines joins a global network of trusted international moving companies recognized for professionalism, operational excellence, and adherence to the highest industry standards.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
