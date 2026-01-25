Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Invocon, Inc. and Cemtrex, Inc.
Long Island, NY, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Invocon brings nearly four decades of experience designing, manufacturing, and supporting advanced instrumentation, wireless sensing, and telemetry systems deployed across satellites, launch vehicles, target missiles, and space-based platforms. Its technologies have supported numerous government and prime contractor programs, including multiple Space Shuttle and International Space Station systems, and the company maintains long-standing relationships across the Missile Defense Agency and leading aerospace and defense primes.
Recently, Invocon has been awarded contracts under the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, a multi-award vehicle with a total program ceiling of up to $151 billion. The SHIELD program is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative, layered missile defense capabilities. It reflects the Department of Defense’s shift toward speed, adaptability, and resilience in homeland defense.
The U.S. defense environment is undergoing rapid reprioritization driven by heightened global conflict and strategic competition, with increased focus on missile defense, resilient sensing, and systems capable of operating in contested environments. At the same time, commercial space investment continues to expand across launch and satellite infrastructure, strengthening demand for flight-proven engineering capabilities that translate across defense and space domains.
“This acquisition is a concrete step in our strategy to scale Cemtrex with durable, profitable platforms in markets that matter. Invocon is not an early-stage concept. It is a proven aerospace and defense business with deep technical credibility, long-standing customer relationships, and a track record of delivering systems that perform in mission-critical environments
With the acquisition closed, we are focused on expanding Invocon’s participation across missile defense modernization, prime contractor programs, and space systems where reliability and execution determine outcomes. SHIELD strengthens our access to programs designed specifically to move faster, deploy new capabilities more rapidly, and deliver layered defense solutions at scale.” - Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO, Cemtrex, Inc.
“We are proud to have been a part of the start of such a fruitful partnership. We wish both parties the best in the future in their endeavors.” – Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
