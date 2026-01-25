Johnnie T. Melia Moving Named 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger
Houston, TX, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is proud to announce that agent Johnnie T. Melia Moving was awarded 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger. Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting and donating surplus food during moves. This honors the agent’s long-standing commitment to service, community involvement, and leadership within the moving industry.
Based in Houston, Texas, Johnnie T. Melia Moving has been a trusted National Van Lines agent for 18 years, consistently delivering high-quality service and operational excellence. This award reflects the company’s meaningful impact on communities in and around Houston. In fact, a defining part of Johnnie T. Melia Moving’s legacy is its 15-year involvement with Move For Hunger. Through this partnership, the team has helped feed more than 7,800 people by rescuing surplus food during moves and directing it to local food banks and community organizations. Their efforts have contributed directly to hunger relief across the greater Houston area.
“Johnnie T. Melia Moving represents the very best of our agent network,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “Their consistency, leadership, and long-term commitment to giving back through Move For Hunger exemplify the standards we look to recognize with this award.”
“Move For Hunger made it easy to turn our everyday work into something that helps people,” said Brandon Melia, President of Johnnie T. Melia Moving. “Our team cares deeply about supporting communities in and around Houston, and this partnership has allowed us to do that in a very real way.”
The Mover of the Year award is presented annually to a National Van Lines agent that demonstrates exceptional performance, leadership, and meaningful impact within both the moving industry and their local community.
