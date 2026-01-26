Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort

A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate.