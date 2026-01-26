Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort
A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate.
Edmonton, Canada, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Joins National “Healthcare Infusion” Movement to Attract More Health Workers
A new volunteer campaign has launched locally as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals.
The Edmonton chapter brings together local volunteers who want to make it easier for doctors, nurses, and allied health workers to move here, find jobs, and feel at home. The group connects communities with recruiters, shares real stories of healthcare workers who’ve made the move, and helps newcomers settle once they arrive.
The web site is at http//:edmonton.healthcareinfusion.org/.
“We all see the strain on the system,” said Karen Fleury, who’s helping lead the local effort. “We can’t fix the healthcare staffing crisis overnight, but we can help. If every community does a little, it adds up.”
The campaign receives no government funding, does not charge fees, and runs entirely on volunteers.
This Edmonton launch is part of a national movement started by Canadian commentator Tod Maffin in Nanaimo BC, where the local chapter there has already helped Vancouver Island communities recruit dozens of nurses and physicians through community-driven outreach.
Media Contacts:
Karen Fleury
Edmonton Healthcare Infusion Coordinator
karenpfleury@gmail.com
Tod Maffin
National Coordinator, Healthcare Infusion Movement
Message Tod at http://b.link/contacttod (use Other / "Media Inquiry" in body)
Radio News Copy
A new volunteer campaign has launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to help recruit more healthcare workers to the region. It’s called the Edmonton Healthcare Infusion. It's part of a national grassroots movement started by Canadian commentator Tod Maffin in British Columbia. Local volunteers are connecting with recruiters, helping new doctors and nurses settle, and promoting the area's lifestyle to people considering the move.
The group says it’s not about politics or funding—it’s about neighbors helping neighbors. You can learn more at http://edmonton.healthcareinfusion.org/.
Backgrounder
What It Is
The Healthcare Infusion is a national grassroots movement helping Canadian communities recruit and welcome healthcare professionals. It’s not run by government, unions, or employers. Instead, each local chapter is made up of volunteers who believe communities can play a hands-on role in solving the healthcare staffing crisis.
Why It Matters
Canada is facing a critical shortage of healthcare workers, with tens of thousands of vacant positions nationwide. While federal and provincial programs focus on recruitment logistics, Healthcare Infusion focuses on the human side—building the community support networks that help new arrivals stay long term.
Where It Started
The movement began in Nanaimo BC in April 2025, focused on Vancouver Island. It was founded by Tod and Jocelyn Maffin. Volunteers in their own there help connect American nurses and doctors with provincial recruitment programs such as HealthMatchBC and the BC Provincial Nominee Program. The model is quickly spreading to other provinces, including our the Edmonton, Alberta community.
Q&A
Q: What is a Healthcare Infusion?
A: It’s a grassroots, volunteer-run movement that helps Canadian communities recruit and welcome healthcare workers. It's not a government program or a company. It is local residents who want to make it easier for doctors, nurses, and other professionals to move here and feel supported once they arrive.
Q: Why start a chapter in Edmonton?
A: Because the shortage is real, and it affects everyone. Everyone has seen what happens when hospitals are short-staffed or clinics close. People in our region are community-minded by nature, so it makes sense to be part of the solution.
Q: What exactly do volunteers do?
A: Some people help connect American healthcare workers with job openings, some act as “Infusion Hosts” to welcome newcomers in the online community, and others share stories online to encourage healthcare workers to consider moving here. It’s all about community helping community. Those new to the country can find information about their home.
Q: How is this different from government recruitment?
A: Governments and health authorities handle the official hiring and licensing. The Healthcare Infusion focuses on everything around that—the human side. Explaining how to find housing, getting the kids into schools, describing community resources. Those little things that make someone feel at home.
Q: Where did this idea come from?
A: The movement was started by Canadian social media influencer Tod Maffin in British Columbia, where local volunteers helped attract healthcare professionals to small towns on Vancouver Island. It worked so well that it was expanded to help other communities in Canada start other chapters. Edmonton is the latest community to join the national network.
Q: Who funds Healthcare Infusion?
A: Nobody. It’s entirely volunteer-run, with no government or corporate funding. Everything the Infusion does comes from community support and local energy.
Q: How can someone get involved?
A: Visit http://edmonton.healthcareinfusion.org/. Learn more about the Edmonton area, find out how to immigrate to Alberta and Canada, and how to find work. Or, if already a resident, volunteer to help. To see other Infusions in the country, they can be found at http://healthcareinfusion.org/.
Quote Sheet
Karen Fleury, Edmonton Coordinator
“We’ve all seen what happens when the system is short-staffed. This is one small way communities can help. We can’t train doctors or fix wait times ourselves, but we can make sure the people who come here to help feel supported and wanted.”
“When new healthcare workers move here, they’re not just taking a job—they’re joining a community. I want them to know that from day one.”
Tod Maffin, National Coordinator, Healthcare Infusion (Canada)
“The idea behind Healthcare Infusion is simple: community matters. Local people opening doors, answering questions, and helping healthcare workers get settled—that’s the kind of grassroots energy Canada needs to rebuild its health system.”
Contact
