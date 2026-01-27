SottoPelle® Recognizes Cynthia Franco, MS, PA-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Mesa, AZ, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cindi Franco, MS, PA-C, is a seasoned Dermatology Physician Assistant, practicing since 2003. Specializing in cosmetic and surgical dermatology, she has a passion for enhancing patients' appearance and well-being. Cindi founded Rejuvenuspa, a practice dedicated to anti-aging and rejuvenation, where she combines her expertise with innovative treatments to help clients look and feel their best.
Cynthia Franco, MS, PA-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2025.
To view additional information about Cindi Franco, MS, PA-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/cynthia-franco-pa/
Provider Information:
Cynthia Franco, MS, PA-C
Rejuvenuspa
6344 E Broadway Rd. Suite 101
Mesa Arizona, 85206
480-271-0395
https://rejuvenuspa-c.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: 323-986-5100
Categories