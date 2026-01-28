Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026
Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more.
Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, will present live interactive demonstrations alongside an array of new products at the Integrated Systems Europe 2026 in Barcelona.
Date: February 3 – 6, 2026
Booth: #4G200, Hall 4
Venue: Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Invitation Code: ISE260016
Set to take place from February 3 to February 6 at the Gran Vía Venue of Fira Barcelona, Integrated Systems Europe is the world’s leading AV and systems integration exhibition. With over 1,600 exhibitors and over 85,000 attendees during its 2025 event, the show aims to offer an even bigger platform for leading providers to unveil their platforms to a global audience in 2026. Attendees can expect to participate in informative conferences, hear from industry leaders during keynote speeches, and witness live demonstrations of new and exciting technologies.
During the exhibition, AAEON will take the stage at Booth 4G200 in Hall 4 to showcase a number of live demonstrations, giving visitors a unique insight into how AAEON’s product portfolio can accelerate AI on the edge.
AAEON’s first live demonstration will be an interactive slot machine featuring the uCOM-M700, showcasing the advanced 4K video decoding and encoding offered by its MediaTek Genio 700 platform. Also from AAEON’s RISC Computing Division will be a passenger information display video demonstrating the suitability of PICO-IMX8PL, an NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered Pico-ITX board.
Leveraging the inferencing power of the BOXER-8653AI's NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module, AAEON will showcase an AI-driven retail analysis application that provides targeted product recommendations based on customer demographics. Meanwhile, Booth 4G200 will also play host to a robotic dog able to recognize gestures and follow commands, powered by the groundbreaking de next-RAP8.
A selection of AAEON single-board computers (SBCs) and system-level solutions will also be showcased, featuring the latest platforms from leading technology providers such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.
Use AAEON’s unique invitation code ISE260016 to register for your ticket now, and join us at Booth 4G200, Hall 4 to experience the future of AI on the edge at ISE 2026.
For more information about the exhibition, please visit the official website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
