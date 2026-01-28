14th Annual Joint CBRN Symposium Agenda Released
Washington, DC, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Joint CBRN Symposium has announced its official roster of keynote and expert speakers for its highly anticipated gathering, taking place on March 10-11, 2026, at the National Housing Center in Washington, DC.
Hosted by DSI, the Summit convenes senior leaders, researchers, and industry innovators from across government, military, academia, and allied partners to advance strategies for countering today’s evolving CBRN threats.
Featured Speakers Include:
- Ian Watson, SES DASW for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense
- Maj. Gen. Lyle Drew, USAF Acting Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Dr. Wendin Smith, SES National Nuclear Security Administration Associate Administrator & Deputy Under Secretary for Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation, DoE
- BG. Tanya McGonegal, USA Commander, Joint Task Force Civil Service
- Col. Jarrod Gillam, USA Director, U.S. Army Nuclear & CWMD Agency
- Col. Alexander Lovasz, USA Deputy Commanding Officer, Fort Leonard Wood
- LTC. Erin J. Maurer, USA, CBRN Chief, NATO Allied joint Force Command Brunssem
- Dr. Brandi Vann, Former PTDO ASW for Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Defense
- Rebecca Hersman, Former Director, DTRA
- Dr. Jennifer Steeb Department Manager, CBRN Detection & Analysis, Argonne National Laboratory
- MSgt. Dominic Garcia, USAF, Section Chief, Installation Office of Emergency Management, US Air Force
- Dr. Karen Wahl Division Director, Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Technologies, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- And more
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are at the forefront of countering today’s complex and evolving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://cbrn.dsigroup.org/.
