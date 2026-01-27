Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Amherst, NY, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025.
Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America
since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the region,
appointing their first distributors—many of whom remain valued strategic partners
today—to recruiting, training, and coaching their talented LATAM sales team,
Alejandro has played a pivotal role in building their regional foundation.
Alejandro also contributed to the startup of their subsidiaries in Brazil, Mexico,
and Colombia, expanding their presence across key markets. In 2022, he
successfully integrated the Armor and Iimak sales teams into one strong,
unified organization—maintaining momentum and results throughout the
transition.
Today, Alejandro will lead their NA sales team, drive growth and strengthen their market position across the region. He will be based in their Amherst, NY site.
Armor-Iimak, an ARMOR Group company, designs and manufactures nearly
2.1 billion m2 of Thermal Transfer ribbons each year, dedicated to printing
variable data on labels and flexible packaging for product identification and
traceability. With 1,500 employees, Armor-Iimak is the world leader in its
sector and benefits from international industrial coverage thanks to its three
coating sites (America, Asia, Europe) and some 15 slitting sites.
www.armoriimak.com
