Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts

Las Vegas, NV, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world.
“As demand grows for alternative‑asset investing within retirement plans, we wanted to offer a custodian that reflects the highest standards of compliance, security, and personal client service,” said Jack Callahan, founder, director, and president of Advanta Trust Company. “Advanta Trust combines decades of experience in self‑directed investing with a regulated trust‑company structure. This gives investors the control they want, framed in full compliance with IRS rules.”
What Advanta Trust Company Brings to the Table
Passive, non‑discretionary custodial services: Advanta Trust holds clients’ assets, processes transactions, and handles required IRS reporting, without providing investment advice or promoting specific opportunities.
Support for a full range of tax‑advantaged accounts: Assets under custody (AUC) are held in various self-directed accounts, including traditional and Roth IRAs, SEP and SIMPLE IRAs, solo 401(k)s, HSAs, and CESAs, offering flexibility for individual investors, small business owners, and families.
Industry‑standard compliance and reporting: The company uses IRS‑approved forms for account agreements (e.g., IRS Form 5305), provides annual fair‑market‑value and other required reporting, and issues required minimum‑distribution notices when relevant.
National reach: Serving U.S.-based account holders in all 50 states (plus international clients), Advanta Trust Company ensures its self‑directed investors have access to reliable custodial services.
Why This Matters
Self‑directed investing is becoming increasingly popular, allowing individuals to diversify their retirement savings with alternative assets like real estate, private equity, precious metals, and more. The need for a trustworthy, regulation‑compliant custodian grows.
With its launch, Advanta Trust Company provides investors with the structural backbone required to support those strategies, helping them stay in full IRS compliance and retain control over their investment decisions.
About Advanta Trust Company
Advanta Trust Company, Inc. is a Nevada‑licensed retail trust company providing custodial services for self‑directed retirement and savings accounts under administration by Advanta IRA. With over $3.8 billion in AUC and founded in 2025 by a team with decades of experience in self‑directed investing, Advanta Trust focuses on passive, non‑discretionary custody, enabling clients to hold a wide range of alternative investments within tax‑advantaged plans.
For more information or media inquiries:
Rachael Moore
Phone: 727.581.9853 x1149
Email: RMoore@AdvantaIRA.com
