Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts

Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world.