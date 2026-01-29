Bengali American Hindu Society Honors L. Ron Hubbard for Advancing Peace and Moral Awareness Worldwide
Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard was honored by a Bengali civic and cultural organization for his work in advancing peace and moral awareness.
North Hollywood, CA, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Bengali American Hindu Society (BAHS) honored L. Ron Hubbard and his non-religious moral code The Way to Happiness on January 25 at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, where BAHS members gathered to celebrate harmony and peace.
For 15 years, the Bengali American Hindu Society has worked to foster harmony within the Bengali community in Los Angeles, while also celebrating the culture of Bangladesh and preserving its traditions.
The Church of Scientology of the Valley has hosted BAHS events since 2022, supporting the Society’s mission to promote peace within the community. It was through this partnership that Amar Halder, CEO and Founding Director of the Bengali American Hindu Society, was introduced to the life and legacy of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and his nonreligious moral code, The Way to Happiness.
Mr. Hubbard published The Way to Happiness in 1981 to help arrest the moral decline in society. The principles outlined in the book have been used around the world to help restore moral values in the society. In Los Angeles, the book has positively impacted the lives of many individuals, including members of the Bengali community.
It is a strong belief in the Bengali culture that knowledge is the pathway to inner tranquility and social harmony. In The Way to Happiness, board members of the Bengali American Hindu Society found “practical principles that assist individuals and communities in living ethically, strengthening social bonds, and fostering peaceful coexistence across cultures and faiths.”
In the occasion of their annual Saraswati Puja–a major Hindu festival honoring the arrival of spring and the pursuit of knowledge–the BAHS presented a certificate to Mr. Hubbard “in recognition of his humanitarian work and his contributions to promoting peace, moral responsibility, and understanding throughout the world,” and in acknowledgement of his non-religious moral guide The Way to Happiness.
