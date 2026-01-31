Dan Risin Promoted to Junior Director at Garden State Consultants
Toms River, NJ, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Garden State Consultants is proud to announce the promotion of Dan Risin from Corporate Trainer to Junior Director, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey and the continued growth of the organization.
Since joining Garden State Consultants, Dan has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence. In his role as Corporate Trainer, he played a key part in developing talent, mentoring team members, and driving performance across the organization. His promotion to Junior Director reflects both his hard work and his ability to lead with integrity and results.
“This promotion is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Risin. “Reaching this point represents the completion of important career goals I set for myself, and I’m grateful for the opportunities, mentorship, and support I’ve received at Garden State Consultants. I’m excited to continue growing, contributing, and helping others succeed.”
Dan’s advancement is a testament to Garden State Consultants’ commitment to recognizing internal talent and fostering career development. His continued success highlights the company’s culture of hard work, accountability, and long-term professional growth.
As Junior Director, Dan will take on expanded responsibilities, supporting strategic initiatives, leadership development, and operational growth while continuing to inspire team members through his example.
Garden State Consultants congratulates Dan Risin on this well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued success in this new role.
Giavanna Battaglia
(856) 606-1032
https://gardenstateconsultants.com/
