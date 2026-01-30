Bridget Williams Frazier Named a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Taylor, MI, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bridget Williams Frazier of Taylor, Michigan, has been named a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her significant dedication and achievements in the field of coaching. Frazier will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their fields.
About Bridget Williams Frazier
Bridget Williams Frazier is an Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author, as well as a certified life coach and transformation coach. She serves as CEO of Global Connecting Consultant, focusing on women’s empowerment, grief coaching, and relationship counseling. Frazier provides guidance and support to people facing personal and professional challenges.
As both a mentor and motivational speaker, Frazier is committed to helping others realize their potential and make lasting changes in their lives. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she was also honored as a Woman of the Month this past July.
Bridget holds an M.S. in computer information systems and a B.S. in marketing management and public relations from the University of Detroit. She is also PMP Certified and a Scrum Master.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Bridget Williams Frazier
Bridget Williams Frazier is an Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author, as well as a certified life coach and transformation coach. She serves as CEO of Global Connecting Consultant, focusing on women’s empowerment, grief coaching, and relationship counseling. Frazier provides guidance and support to people facing personal and professional challenges.
As both a mentor and motivational speaker, Frazier is committed to helping others realize their potential and make lasting changes in their lives. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she was also honored as a Woman of the Month this past July.
Bridget holds an M.S. in computer information systems and a B.S. in marketing management and public relations from the University of Detroit. She is also PMP Certified and a Scrum Master.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories