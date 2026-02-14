WOW! Entertainment to Hire Over 85 Employees Ahead of Grand Opening
St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WOW! Entertainment, a new two-level interactive entertainment center in Fenton, hosted a hiring fair from Thursday, January 29, 2026, to Sunday, February 1, 2026, as it hires more than 85 employees ahead of its grand opening. The hiring fair took place at the venue, located at 138 Fiedler Lane off Highway 141, from 11 am to 7 pm, giving job seekers a chance to be a part of the action from the start.
“WOW! is designed to be a place where people come together, and that starts with the team behind it,” said Tommy Fernandez, General Manager of WOW! Entertainment. “As we’re preparing to open our doors, we’re excited to connect with people interested in rewarding opportunities and being part of a community-focused workplace.”
Scheduled to open its doors to the public in late February 2026, the venue will feature a full-service indoor restaurant and bar, an 18-hole mountain-style miniature golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, a virtual reality arena, polysynthetic ice curling, four karaoke lounges, private event spaces, and three outdoor patio spaces, including one on the mezzanine level overlooking the golf course.
Open positions include hosts, servers, bartenders, team assistants, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, and facility maintenance. Applicants must be 18 years or older for server positions, and 21 or older for bartender positions.
Full-time and part-time opportunities are available, depending on the role. Each position offers flexible scheduling and competitive pay. Employees will receive training, opportunities for advancement, and exclusive perks at the entertainment center.
To express interest in applying, please fill out the form at https://wowfungames.com/hiring.
About WOW! Entertainment
WOW! Entertainment is an interactive entertainment center in Fenton, Missouri, founded in 2026. The venue combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a variety of attractions and private event spaces. With experiences for families, friends, and corporate groups, WOW! is designed to bring people together for occasions and celebrations. For more information, please visit https://www.wowfungames.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok @wowfunfenton.
“WOW! is designed to be a place where people come together, and that starts with the team behind it,” said Tommy Fernandez, General Manager of WOW! Entertainment. “As we’re preparing to open our doors, we’re excited to connect with people interested in rewarding opportunities and being part of a community-focused workplace.”
Scheduled to open its doors to the public in late February 2026, the venue will feature a full-service indoor restaurant and bar, an 18-hole mountain-style miniature golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, a virtual reality arena, polysynthetic ice curling, four karaoke lounges, private event spaces, and three outdoor patio spaces, including one on the mezzanine level overlooking the golf course.
Open positions include hosts, servers, bartenders, team assistants, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, and facility maintenance. Applicants must be 18 years or older for server positions, and 21 or older for bartender positions.
Full-time and part-time opportunities are available, depending on the role. Each position offers flexible scheduling and competitive pay. Employees will receive training, opportunities for advancement, and exclusive perks at the entertainment center.
To express interest in applying, please fill out the form at https://wowfungames.com/hiring.
About WOW! Entertainment
WOW! Entertainment is an interactive entertainment center in Fenton, Missouri, founded in 2026. The venue combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a variety of attractions and private event spaces. With experiences for families, friends, and corporate groups, WOW! is designed to bring people together for occasions and celebrations. For more information, please visit https://www.wowfungames.com/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok @wowfunfenton.
Contact
WOW! EntertainmentContact
Tommy Fernandez
(636) 492-2900
https://www.wowfungames.com/
Tommy Fernandez
(636) 492-2900
https://www.wowfungames.com/
Categories