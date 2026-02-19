From Silence to Gold: International Visionary Marigpa Announces Edinburgh Debut "AETHER - Golden Journey"
London, United Kingdom, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following a transformative multi-month retreat into total silence, London-based artist Marigpa returns to the international stage with "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa,” a landmark solo exhibition at The Dundas Street Gallery. Opening 27 February, the collection marks a pivotal shift in the artist’s career, moving beyond mere connection toward a state of "pure liberation.” Represented by The Oneness Gallery, Marigpa arrives in Edinburgh on the heels of a prolific year in Asia. 2025 saw the artist’s acclaimed debut, The Golden Journey, at the Hong Kong Arts Centre, followed by a high-profile installation for the Embrace Your Unscripted Life forum at the British Consulate General Hong Kong.
While Marigpa’s previous work explored the bridge between the physical and spiritual, "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa” (the "fifth element") invites the viewer into the void itself. The collection was born from a period of profound stillness, where the artist abandoned traditional techniques in favor of an "unscripted" creative process.
"Aether is the space between breaths, it is the light that remains when you close your eyes," says Marigpa. "This exhibition is my attempt to share the world as I saw it in the silence - pure, radiant, and whole."
Utilising a signature palette of metallic pigments, Marigpa’s canvases function as portals rather than static objects. The works are characterised by bold, visceral strokes that collide with liquid tranquility, capturing the world not as matter, but as a shimmering, interconnected field of energy.
Exhibition Details
Title: AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa
Venue: The Dundas Street Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ
Dates: 27 February – 10 March 2026
Opening Reception: Friday, 27 February | 17:30 – 20:30
Gallery Hours: Daily 10:00 – 18:00 (Closing 14:00 on 10 March)
About Marigpa
Known as a "Golden Visionary," Marigpa explores the "inner landscape" of the human experience. By stripping away the noise of modern life during extended periods of retreat, the artist seeks to recapture "innocent eyes" - a state of wonder and purity that precedes judgment and social conditioning.
About The Oneness Gallery
The Oneness Gallery is dedicated to the belief that art is the ultimate bridge to the infinite. Representing artists who challenge the boundaries of the material world, the gallery fosters global connection and spiritual reflection through transformative visual experiences.
Contact
Carmen Chan
07391983133
https://theonenessgallery.com/
