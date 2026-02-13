Amir Ismail & Associates Releases Critical Analysis: How Canada is Capturing US Tech Talent Amid New $100,000 H-1B Fees
Amir Ismail & Associates releases a critical analysis on the 2026 immigration shift. With new US H-1B fees hitting $100,000, Canada’s $155 open work permits are attracting global tech talent. This report explores why 10,000 spots filled in 48 hours, the reality of the 46% wage gap, and how Canada is becoming the primary destination for skilled workers. Read the full release for details on this historic reversal.
Toronto, Canada, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For three decades, the flow of North American tech talent was one-way: Canadian graduates moved south for Silicon Valley careers. Today, Amir Ismail & Associates, a leading Canadian immigration consultancy, has released a comprehensive new guide detailing how that historic trend is reversing. The report, "The 2026 H-1B Reversal," analyzes the impact of the United States' new $100,000 H-1B petition fee and how Canada’s aggressive counter-policies are successfully capturing displaced talent.
The landscape of North American immigration shifted dramatically in late 2025. While the United States introduced a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions to curb foreign hiring, Canada launched the "Tech Talent Strategy," offering open work permits to H-1B holders.
"The United States has effectively hung a 'Closed' sign for startups and small tech firms," says Amir Ismail (RCIC R412319), founder of Amir Ismail & Associates. "A $100,000 upfront fee is a company-killer for a ten-person startup. Meanwhile, Canada is processing work permits for $155 in two weeks. This isn't just a policy tweak; it is a fundamental reversal of talent flows that we haven’t seen in thirty years."
Key Insights from the Analysis:
The Cost Barrier: The new US fee structure has caused a 27% drop in H-1B lottery registrations, forcing small and mid-sized US companies to look to near-shoring solutions in Canada.
Panic Demand: When Canada opened 10,000 open work permit spots for H-1B holders, the quota filled in just 48 hours, demonstrating massive pent-up demand for stability.
The "Insurance Policy" Trend: While interest is high, data shows only 12% of permit holders immediately relocate. Most are securing Canadian status as an "insurance policy" against US visa uncertainty while retaining higher-paying US jobs.
Retention Victory: For the first time, international graduates from top Canadian universities like Waterloo are choosing to stay, earning 37% more than their domestic peers and achieving Permanent Residence within 6-12 months.
Amir Ismail & Associates emphasizes that while the "Golden Ticket" era of the H-1B is ending, the transition to Canada requires strategic planning regarding taxation, housing, and the 46% wage gap that still exists between the two nations.
"The opportunity is clear, but it is not without challenges," notes Ismail. "Our firm is currently guiding hundreds of families who are weighing the stability of Canada against the higher earning potential of the US. For many, the peace of mind of an Open Work Permit is worth more than the salary difference."
About Amir Ismail & Associates Amir Ismail & Associates is a premier immigration consultancy based in Toronto with offices in Dubai and Karachi. Led by Amir Ismail, a Licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) with over 34 years of experience, the firm specializes in business immigration, the Global Talent Stream, and cross-border transitions for professionals.
Contact
Amir Ismail & AssociatesContact
Amir Ismail
647-835-0660
https://www.amirismail.com
Based in Toronto, Canada, Amir Ismail is a licensed immigration adviser assisting clients in their immigration matters since 1991. Member of CICC and CAPIC. Winner of Canadian Choice Award 2026.
Amir Ismail
647-835-0660
https://www.amirismail.com
Based in Toronto, Canada, Amir Ismail is a licensed immigration adviser assisting clients in their immigration matters since 1991. Member of CICC and CAPIC. Winner of Canadian Choice Award 2026.
