Amir Ismail & Associates Releases Critical Analysis: How Canada is Capturing US Tech Talent Amid New $100,000 H-1B Fees

Amir Ismail & Associates releases a critical analysis on the 2026 immigration shift. With new US H-1B fees hitting $100,000, Canada’s $155 open work permits are attracting global tech talent. This report explores why 10,000 spots filled in 48 hours, the reality of the 46% wage gap, and how Canada is becoming the primary destination for skilled workers. Read the full release for details on this historic reversal.