VOXY Longevity Center Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rogers, Advancing Personalized Aesthetic & Longevity Care
VOXY Longevity Center has officially opened its new, state-of-the-art facility in Rogers, marking a significant milestone for the locally rooted practice as it expands to support advanced technology, a growing team, and a more elevated client experience.
Rogers, AR, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VOXY has long served Northwest Arkansas with a highly individualized approach to aesthetics and longevity—grounded in expert technique, thoughtful planning, and long-term well-being. The new purpose-built space allows for deeper insight, more personalized care, and continued innovation, while staying true to the philosophy that defines the brand.
“Longevity isn’t just about living longer,” said Adrienne Easterling, PA-C, founder of VOXY Longevity Center. “It’s about looking and feeling your best, understanding your body on a deeper level, and caring for yourself with intention over time. We’re invested in our clients’ long-term well-being by giving them deeper insight into their own biology and creating plans that support how they want to feel in all of their days.”
At VOXY, longevity is viewed through the lens of healthspan—optimizing energy, skin health, confidence, and overall function now, while supporting long-term vitality. Every care plan is curated, evolving, and specific to the individual.
VOXY Longevity Center combines proactive, data-driven medicine with advanced, non-surgical cosmetic treatments to align internal wellness with external results. This integrated approach supports outcomes that look natural, feel better, and last longer.
“Our approach goes far beyond quick fixes,” Easterling said. “By using diagnostics and data to understand what’s happening beneath the surface, we’re able to support the whole person—not just treat symptoms.”
VOXY’s services include:
Advanced aesthetic treatments, including injectables, lasers, and medical-grade skincare
Arkansas’ only Ammortal Chamber, offering a multi-modality experience to support recovery, nervous system balance, and cellular health
IV therapy for hydration, energy, immune support, and recovery
Personalized peptide protocols for metabolism, energy, recovery, and vitality
Comprehensive, data-driven lab testing and health screenings, including GI mapping and early cancer detection
A personalized VOXY wellness app for tracking insights and progress
The new facility supports VOXY’s expanding, highly trained team while preserving the high-touch experience the practice is known for. Easterling is a nationally recognized injector trainer and educator, and her emphasis on education, precision, and natural results shapes the standard of care across the entire VOXY team.
VOXY Longevity Center’s new Rogers location reflects a continued investment in the Northwest Arkansas community—bringing nationally respected expertise, advanced technology, and deeply personalized care together in one thoughtfully designed space.
VOXY Longevity Center is now welcoming clients at its new location:
5102 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy., Rogers, AR 72758
Phone: (479) 274-8454
To learn more visit livevoxy.com.
About VOXY
VOXY Longevity Center is a Rogers, Arkansas–based longevity and aesthetics practice founded by Adrienne Easterling, PA-C. VOXY combines expert-led, non-surgical aesthetic treatments with a personalized, data-informed approach to longevity—helping clients optimize healthspan, confidence, and overall well-being.
Contact
VOXYContact
Melissa Maltarich
479-274-8454
livevoxy.com
Melissa Maltarich
479-274-8454
livevoxy.com
