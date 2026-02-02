Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors.
Greensboro, NC, February 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tuff Coat, long trusted for dependable non-skid performance, announces the launch of its next-generation formula. Built on decades of proven use, the updated Tuff Coat delivers enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance—while simplifying the product lineup for easier specification and application.
Guided by customer feedback and real-world performance demands, the next-generation Tuff Coat retains the soft, slip-resistant finish users rely on while delivering extended service life across a wide range of surfaces and environments. The upgraded formulation performs consistently in both above-water and below-waterline applications, making it a versatile solution for aquatic, hospitality, property management, theme park, landscape, and recreational settings.
“Our objective was straightforward—take a proven product and elevate its performance,” said Gary Ferguson, Vice President of Sales, Aquatics & Parks. “This next-generation Tuff Coat delivers the reliability, versatility, and confidence our customers expect while simplifying the product lineup for easier specification, application, and inventory management.”
Next-generation Tuff Coat is now available in 17 colors, offered in one-gallon and five-gallon pails. The consolidated base colors can be intermixed to create hundreds of custom color options, providing greater flexibility while reducing SKU complexity.
This next-generation update reinforces Tuff Coat’s commitment to delivering dependable non-skid performance with improved durability, simplified selection, and long-term value across demanding environments.
About Tuff Coat: Tuff Coat is a trusted manufacturer of textured non-skid coatings used across aquatic, park, and recreational environments. Engineered for durability, safety, and straightforward application, Tuff Coat coatings are built to perform in demanding outdoor conditions while extending the life of recreational surfaces.
About Modern Recreational Technologies:
Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc. (MRT) is an industry leader specializing in advanced coatings for the marine, aquatic, parks, and fuel segments. MRT brings together a portfolio of industry-leading brands that deliver innovative solutions for boat owners, pool owners, professionals, applicators, park and recreation facilities, and fuel distributors. The MRT team is comprised of passionate individuals dedicated to creating and supporting products that maximize the recreational time customers work hard to enjoy. For more information, visit www.mrtproducts.com
Availability:
Next Generation Tuff Coat will be available February 1, 2026.
For additional product information, technical documentation, application guidance, available colors, and downloadable product imagery, click: www.tuffcoat.net
Contact
Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc.Contact
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Multimedia
Tuff Coat Product and Color Catalog
The Tuff Coat Product & Color Catalog highlights Next Generation rubberized non-skid coatings, featuring improved durability, UV and chemical resistance, available colors, primers, and simplified application guides for concrete, fiberglass, wood, metal, and painted surfaces.
