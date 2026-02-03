Jen Slutzker to Retire, Board Appoints Todd Dodson as New Chief Executive Officer
OneShare Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Dodson as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of CEO Jen Slutzker. Under Jen’s leadership, the organization enters this next chapter stronger, more stable, and well-positioned for continued growth.
Irving, TX, February 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OneShare Health Welcomes Todd Dodson as Chief Executive Officer
OneShare Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Dodson as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of CEO Jen Slutzker. Under Jen’s leadership, the organization enters this next chapter stronger, more stable, and well-positioned for continued growth. Working closely together, Jen and Todd have ensured a smooth and thoughtful transition of leadership.
A retired United States Army Special Forces Colonel, Todd Dodson brings decades of experience leading mission-critical operations with discipline and clarity a proven track record of guiding organizations through strategic growth, operational excellence, and cultural alignment. His extensive leadership experience and dedication to mission-driven organizations position OneShare Health for continued growth while remaining firmly rooted in its values of faith, community, and service.
“We are deeply grateful to Jen for her faithful leadership and the strong foundation she has built,” said Tyler Hochstetler, Chairman of the Board & Founding Board Member of OneShare Health. “And we are confident that Todd is the right leader for OneShare Health at this pivotal time. His experience, integrity, and heart for service align seamlessly with our mission, and we believe his leadership will help advance OneShare Health’s impact while preserving the values that define who we are.”
“I am honored to join OneShare Health and lead an organization that is making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many individuals and families,” said Dodson. “I am incredibly grateful to Jen for the seamless transition she has led. I look forward to building on her momentum, working alongside the talented team here to strengthen our mission, serve our Members with excellence, and continue building a community centered on compassion, faith, and shared purpose.”
As CEO, Todd Dodson will focus on advancing OneShare Health’s long-term vision, enhancing the Member experience, and expanding the organization’s impact within the health care sharing space.
OneShare Health looks forward to this next chapter under Todd’s leadership and is confident his experience and values will help guide the organization into a strong and purpose-driven future.
OneShare Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Dodson as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of CEO Jen Slutzker. Under Jen’s leadership, the organization enters this next chapter stronger, more stable, and well-positioned for continued growth. Working closely together, Jen and Todd have ensured a smooth and thoughtful transition of leadership.
A retired United States Army Special Forces Colonel, Todd Dodson brings decades of experience leading mission-critical operations with discipline and clarity a proven track record of guiding organizations through strategic growth, operational excellence, and cultural alignment. His extensive leadership experience and dedication to mission-driven organizations position OneShare Health for continued growth while remaining firmly rooted in its values of faith, community, and service.
“We are deeply grateful to Jen for her faithful leadership and the strong foundation she has built,” said Tyler Hochstetler, Chairman of the Board & Founding Board Member of OneShare Health. “And we are confident that Todd is the right leader for OneShare Health at this pivotal time. His experience, integrity, and heart for service align seamlessly with our mission, and we believe his leadership will help advance OneShare Health’s impact while preserving the values that define who we are.”
“I am honored to join OneShare Health and lead an organization that is making a meaningful difference in the lives of so many individuals and families,” said Dodson. “I am incredibly grateful to Jen for the seamless transition she has led. I look forward to building on her momentum, working alongside the talented team here to strengthen our mission, serve our Members with excellence, and continue building a community centered on compassion, faith, and shared purpose.”
As CEO, Todd Dodson will focus on advancing OneShare Health’s long-term vision, enhancing the Member experience, and expanding the organization’s impact within the health care sharing space.
OneShare Health looks forward to this next chapter under Todd’s leadership and is confident his experience and values will help guide the organization into a strong and purpose-driven future.
Contact
OneShare HealthContact
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Multimedia
Categories