Surrey Night Rides by Wheel Fun Rentals Return to the Embarcadero

San Diego, CA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the return of its LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides at their Wyndham San Diego Bayside location in the heart of San Diego’s Embarcadero. Just in time for the Valentine’s Day holiday, this enchanting nighttime adventure is perfect for families, friends, a romantic date night, or visitors looking to create unforgettable memories along San Diego’s scenic waterfront.
Beginning this Friday, Feb. 6, guests can light up the waterfront with vibrant, LED-lit 4-Wheel Surrey Cycles. These flagship cycles feature colorful LED lights mounted on their canopies and frames, creating a magical and electrifying twilight experience under the shimmering San Diego night sky.
“We’re ecstatic to bring back this unique experience for the community,” said Michael Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations. “Our LED Surrey Night Rides offer a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy the stunning San Diego waterfront. Whether you’re a local or visiting, this is the perfect way to explore downtown in a whole new light!”
Nighttime Illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey rentals are available Friday and Saturday evenings starting at sunset until 8pm. Pricing is $30 for a Single Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $40 for a Double Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Advance online reservations are available and recommended to secure your illuminated adventure. For more information and to book your LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Ride, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SD-Night-Rides.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide. Wheel Fun Rentals at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside is open seven days-a-week and offers an extensive range of bike rentals including their flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycles, sporty recumbent specialty bikes, multi-speed city bikes, electric bikes, cruiser bikes, self-guided bike tours, and more. Wheel Fun Rentals also operates an additional location on Coronado Island. For current hours of operation, available rentals, and Wheel Fun Rentals location information in San Diego, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SD.
Media Contact:
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
