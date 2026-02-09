Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Exhibitor Applications for the 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove

The Montgomery County Black Collective is now accepting exhibitor applications for the 2026 Black Business Expo, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located at 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD. The Expo will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will feature a curated showcase of Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofit organizations based in Montgomery County.