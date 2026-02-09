Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Exhibitor Applications for the 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove
The Montgomery County Black Collective is now accepting exhibitor applications for the 2026 Black Business Expo, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located at 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD. The Expo will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will feature a curated showcase of Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofit organizations based in Montgomery County.
Rockville, MD, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Building on the success of its 2025 Expo, which welcomed over 700 registered attendees, sold out ahead of the event day, and received continuous media coverage, the 2026 Black Business Expo is expected to attract upwards of 1,000 registrants. With only 60 exhibitor booths available, participation is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful engagement, strong foot traffic, and high-quality visibility for exhibitors.
The Expo draws a highly engaged audience of primarily Black consumers from Montgomery County and the greater DMV and Baltimore regions. Attendees range in age from 18 to 70, predominantly white-collar professionals, with average incomes of $60,000 or more. These attendees intentionally come to shop, connect with, and support Black-owned businesses.
Exhibitors benefit from extensive, multi-month promotion leading up to the event, including access to the Collective’s 3,500+ person email list with an average 54% open rate, promotion across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, paid digital advertising, press outreach, and visibility through community partners and chambers. Participating businesses are also featured on the Expo website, included in digital and printed event programs, added to the Montgomery County Black Collective’s online business directory for six months following the Expo, and provided access to post-event media coverage and photos.
In addition to day-of exposure, selected exhibitors will receive a complimentary digital exhibitor toolkit, opportunities for social media takeovers, and access to an Exhibitor Success Session designed to help businesses maximize engagement and return on participation.
“It was a busy day at my table, but I wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed the event. I’ve been to about 10 other events this spring, and yours was the last and best one! Thank you so much for organizing this and for spotlighting Black businesses in such a meaningful way,” said Takoma Therapy.
Exhibitor eligibility is limited to Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofit organizations located and operating in Montgomery County, Maryland. Exhibitor fees are $200 for for-profit businesses and $125 for nonprofit or government organizations, with optional add-ons available.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 16, 2026. All applications will be reviewed collectively to ensure a balanced mix of industries and alignment with the Expo’s mission. Notifications will be sent by April 1, 2026.
Businesses interested in exhibiting can apply online at:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EXPO2026
For more information, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/.
About Montgomery County Black Collective
The Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.
Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/.
Media Contact:
Adrian White
expo@mocoblackcollective.org
