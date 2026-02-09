California Transplant Services, Inc. Rebrands as SafetyGRAFT
California Transplant Services, Inc. (CTS) is excited to announce its official rebranding as SafetyGRAFT, a name that reflects the company's continued dedication to advancing safety protocols and pioneering technologies in the field of organ transplantation.
Carlsbad, CA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Name Reflects Commitment to Innovation, Safety, and Non-Profit Mission in Tissue Transplantation
California Transplant Services, Inc. (CTS) is excited to announce its official rebranding as SafetyGRAFT, a name that reflects the company's continued dedication to advancing safety protocols and pioneering technologies in the field of organ transplantation.
In addition to the rebrand, SafetyGRAFT remains a proud IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, further reinforcing its mission to improve organ transplant safety while prioritizing the welfare of donors and recipients since opening in 1994.
The decision to rebrand comes as part of SafetyGRAFT’s broader effort to enhance its impact in the transplant community. The new name symbolizes the company’s focus on graft integrity and the vital role safety plays in ensuring successful outcomes. Through this rebrand, SafetyGRAFT seeks to better align with its evolving technologies and long-standing commitment to saving lives.
“We’ve spent over three decades developing and refining solutions that protect and preserve life through safer organ transplant systems,” said Daryl Lirman, CTBS, President and CEO of SafetyGRAFT. “This rebranding, coupled with our non-profit status, represents a deeper commitment to advancing our mission—focusing on both safety and innovation to enhance patient care. SafetyGRAFT embodies everything we stand for: safety, integrity, and a passion for making a real difference in the transplant community.”
SafetyGRAFT has maintained national accreditation with the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB), licensure with the California Department of Public Health and listed on the Oregon Health Registry. SafeyGRAFT continues to place human cornea tissue with ophthalmologists for surgical transplant on behalf of eye banks accredited by the Eye Bank Association of America (EBAA).
SafetyGRAFT serves a wide range of healthcare providers across California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Indiana, including hospitals, primary stroke centers and trauma centers. The company’s focus remains on ensuring the safe transportation, preservation, and tracking of autologous and donor tissue, with an emphasis on improving outcomes in tissue transplant procedures across these regions.
The name change highlights an increased emphasis on the safety of both donor organs and recipients. While core services like tissue preservation, transportation, and tracking remain foundational to the organization, the rebrand allows SafetyGRAFT to further spotlight innovations in transplant safety.
“SafetyGRAFT is not just a new name—it’s a renewed commitment to the transplant community,” said Marc Pablo, MICP, CEBT, CTBS, Sr. Vice President and Director of Quality Assurance. “As a 501(c)3 non-profit, we have a responsibility to advance public health and patient safety. Our team is focused on delivering cutting-edge technology alongside unmatched expertise to ensure every step of the transplant process is safer and more efficient.”
As part of the rebranding, SafetyGRAFT will launch a new logo and a redesigned website that better reflects the company’s mission and services. The new website, www.safetygraft.com, will feature a range of resources—including educational content, case studies, and tools—designed to support healthcare professionals in the organ transplant field.
SafetyGRAFT will continue working closely with hospitals, organ procurement organizations, and medical professionals to implement new solutions that reduce risks and improve transplant outcomes for all involved.
About SafetyGRAFT
SafetyGRAFT, formerly California Transplant Services, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation dedicated to providing innovative tissue preservation, transportation, and tracking solutions. Serving healthcare providers across California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Indiana, (but not limited to those regions) the organization has been committed to improving transplant safety and patient outcomes for over three decades. SafetyGRAFT operates out of 28,000 square foot offices and laboratory space in the Palomar Airport region of Carlsbad, California. With a focus on technology, collaboration, and public health, SafetyGRAFT is reshaping the future of Autologous Tissue Transplantation and ensuring better lives for donors and recipients alike.
For more information, please visit www.safetygraft.com.
Contact:
Marc Pablo, MICP, CEBT, CTBS
Sr. Vice President and Director of Quality Assurance
SafetyGRAFT
Phone: 760-804-6890
Email: mpablo@catransplant.org
