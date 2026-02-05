Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program.
Chamblee, GA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Spike Aerospace today announced that Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), a highly accomplished military aviator and aerospace executive, has joined the company’s executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience spanning military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace business development.
Colonel Press will support Spike Aerospace’s efforts across strategic partnerships, customer engagement, capital formation, and government and defense relationships, as the company advances development of its quiet supersonic business jet, the Spike S-512 Diplomat.
“Engineering a supersonic aircraft is challenging enough,” said Colonel Press. “Bringing that aircraft to market—funding it, certifying it, and building the right partnerships—is an order of magnitude harder. The Spike S-512 Diplomat represents the right vision at the right time, addressing real needs in business and commercial aviation. I’m excited to help execute on that vision and support Spike as it builds momentum with customers, investors, and partners.”
Colonel Press brings to Spike Aerospace deep experience in strategic growth, program execution, and large-scale contract development across both commercial and defense aerospace markets. His career includes senior leadership roles at Eclipse Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, and over two decades of distinguished service in the United States Air Force.
“I’m very pleased to welcome Michael to Spike Aerospace,” said Vik Kachoria, Founder, President & CEO of Spike Aerospace. “His experience in aircraft development, strategic execution, and market engagement is exceptional. Michael’s background—spanning combat aviation, complex program leadership, and executive management—adds tremendous depth to our leadership team as we move forward with quiet supersonic flight.”
Colonel Press joins a growing executive and advisory team at Spike Aerospace that includes Tom Captain, former Vice Chairman of Deloitte’s Aerospace & Defense practice; John Thomas, former CEO of Virgin Australia; Ray Benvenuti, private equity investor; and Brian Foley, former Director of Marketing at Dassault Falcon Jet.
Career Highlights
Most recently, Colonel Press served as CEO of Eclipse Aerospace, Inc., the OEM manufacturer of the Eclipse 550 very light jet. During a period of financial distress, he led a $40 million acquisition of the company, securing strategic investment from Sikorsky Aircraft, and successfully revived the Eclipse 550 program—bringing it from shutdown to FAA-certified aircraft deliveries.
Earlier, Colonel Press founded SPJets Aircraft, building the world’s largest brokerage focused on very light jets and overseeing more than 250 aircraft transactions.
Prior to Eclipse, Colonel Press held senior leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, including Senior Director of Business Development and Deputy Program Manager for the F-35 program. During Operation Desert Storm, he played a key role in developing and executing the first large-scale deployment of Northrop Grumman BQM-74 unmanned aerial systems against Iraqi air defenses.
Colonel Press’s 24-year Air Force career culminated in his service as a Regional Director and lead executive on multi-billion-dollar defense aircraft programs, including the F-16, F-15, and AWACS. Earlier, as a combat fighter pilot, he flew more than 450 combat missions in Vietnam and later helped establish the U.S. Air Force’s advanced fighter tactics program—commonly referred to as “Top Gun”—where he flew adversary aircraft, including Soviet-designed MiGs, to support tactics development and training.
About the Spike S-512 Diplomat
The Spike S-512 Diplomat is a next-generation, 18-passenger quiet supersonic business jet designed to fly at Mach 1.6, reducing flight times by more than 40 percent. Its proprietary low-boom aerodynamic design is intended to enable full-speed overland supersonic flight while minimizing sonic disturbance on the ground.
The aircraft is targeted at private owners, corporate flight departments, and potential airline supersonic shuttle operations, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance, Stage 5 noise standards, and environmentally responsible aviation.
About Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace, Inc. is an Atlanta-based aerospace company developing the Spike S-512 Diplomat, a low-boom supersonic business jet designed to reintroduce practical, efficient supersonic flight to business and commercial aviation.
Spike Aerospace is led by a seasoned executive team and supported by senior engineers with experience across leading aerospace companies. The company is working with top aerospace partners in systems, engineering, manufacturing, and testing to advance the aircraft toward certification and entry into service.
For more information, visit: https://www.spikeaerospace.com
Media Contact
Spike Aerospace Inc.
Maggie Kennedy
Email: media@spikeaerospace.com
