Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Drywall Contractors, Inc. to an Undisclosed Buyer
Indianapolis, IN, February 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Drywall Contractors dba Associated Drywall Partners, is an Indiana-based company providing metal framing, insulation, interior specialties, and paint and drywall for projects in the commercial, multi-family, and single-family residential sectors across the Midwest and Southeast. With more than 30 years of operating history and a workforce exceeding 200 W-2 and 1099 professionals, the company has established itself as a premier provider in the finishing trades.
“The folks at Benchmark International did a fantastic job for us! They learned about our business and, most importantly, listened to us and what we hoped for in a buyer. They focused their efforts on groups that fit what we wanted for the future of our company. Ultimately, they brought us multiple offers, and we were able to identify who we felt was the best partner.” – Joe Carnevale, Owner, Drywall Contractors, Inc.
The buyer is a purpose-built platform supporting leading regional specialty contractors in the finishing trades.
“The buyer and seller were a great match, two highly reputable, well-established companies coming together to create a true powerhouse. Their combined strengths and synergies will enhance their ability to serve a broad and diverse customer base for years to come. We wish both parties continued success as they embark on this next chapter.” - Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
