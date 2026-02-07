Kahana Feld Continues National Growth Strategy with the Addition of Five New Partners
Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Kirk Jenkins, Sean Dowsing, Elisabeth Morris, Leslie McMillan, and Stephen Baker have joined the firm as partners.
Irvine, CA, February 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kirk Jenkins is based in Kahana Feld’s San Francisco office and is a member of the National Appellate Litigation & Consulting group. Jenkins has nearly four decades of experience as a litigator and appellate advocate and has handled a broad spectrum of complex litigation. His experience also spans class actions, constitutional litigation, employment law, personal injury, insurance coverage, consumer protection, privacy, intellectual property, whistleblower actions, and sophisticated business and contract disputes. He has served as lead appellate counsel in more than 250 appeals and as an appellate consultant to dozens of trial teams nationwide.
Sean Dowsing joined Kahana Feld’s Irvine office and is a member of the Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups. As a certified Design-Build Institute of America professional and licensed general contractor, he advises owners, contractors, subcontractors, architects, and engineers on transactional matters and litigation. Dowsing’s litigation practice includes construction defects, breach of contract, changed conditions, delays, subrogation, and professional liability. Dowsing also represents employers in Cal/OSHA proceedings and handles general liability and ADA compliance matters across California.
Elisabeth Morris is based in Kahana Feld’s Walnut Creek office and is a member of the Construction Litigation practice group. Her practice focuses on general liability, complex insurance defense, business and commercial litigation, and real estate. She has experience handling high-value matters across a variety of industries, including product manufacturing, retail, financial services, construction, real estate, and technology. Morris has also held senior roles advising venture-backed startups, emerging technologies, and global cybersecurity companies on legal, compliance, and regulatory matters, bringing a unique blend of legal and business development experience to the firm.
Leslie McMillan joins the firm’s New York City office as part of the General Liability practice group. McMillan is a skilled litigator who previously served as trial counsel for two national insurance companies and as a litigation attorney in private practice. She has over 15 years of litigation experience and has been the lead counsel on matters in the areas of general liability, premise liability, auto liability, and subrogation. In addition, McMillan has experience handling matters involving labor law, professional liability, and insurance coverage disputes.
Stephen Baker is based in Kahana Feld’s Dallas office and is a member of the Construction Litigation and National Appellate Litigation & Consulting practice groups. Baker brings more than 15 years of litigation experience to the firm and focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and surety law. He has experience representing insurers, sureties, and corporate clients in a wide range of disputes, including complex construction, contractual and commercial claims, professional negligence, insurance coverage, product liability, intellectual property, aviation, and bankruptcy matters.
