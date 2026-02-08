AFTH Announces Spring Educational Series
Philadelphia, PA, February 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gain education and support during your adoption journey in time for spring.
(Wynnewood, PA) Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), as part of its lifelong commitment to adoptive families and birth parents, invites you to participate in their favorite event series. The Spring Educational Series educates and spreads awareness about adoption through online panels and classes from April to June.
Event Details: This event series has 4 classes held on Zoom and one webinar. Dates and times vary by class. Classes start on April 9th at 7:00 pm EST. The Webinar starts on April 16 at 7:00 pm EST. Registration closes one week before classes and the webinar. All Zoom classes are $30/family unless otherwise noted. The webinar is $100/family. Ed series classes fulfill AFTH’s CEU requirements. Classes are open to anyone interested, regardless of where they are in the adoption process. Call (610) 642-7200, or for more details to register, visit our website at calendar.afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
(Wynnewood, PA) Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), as part of its lifelong commitment to adoptive families and birth parents, invites you to participate in their favorite event series. The Spring Educational Series educates and spreads awareness about adoption through online panels and classes from April to June.
Event Details: This event series has 4 classes held on Zoom and one webinar. Dates and times vary by class. Classes start on April 9th at 7:00 pm EST. The Webinar starts on April 16 at 7:00 pm EST. Registration closes one week before classes and the webinar. All Zoom classes are $30/family unless otherwise noted. The webinar is $100/family. Ed series classes fulfill AFTH’s CEU requirements. Classes are open to anyone interested, regardless of where they are in the adoption process. Call (610) 642-7200, or for more details to register, visit our website at calendar.afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Categories