My Flexy Launches Clean-Conscious Beauty Sleep and Skincare Essentials Designed for Deeper Sleep and Healthier Looking Skin Overnight
My Flexy is a clean skincare and wellness brand launching overnight beauty and sleep essentials designed to support deeper sleep and healthier looking skin. The collection includes mouth tape, nasal strips, collagen face masks, pimple patches, toning pads, compostable face towels, and more. Sold on Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, My Flexy makes nighttime self-care simple, hygienic, and effective so customers wake up smoother, clearer, and refreshed.
Danville, CA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- My Flexy, a clean skincare and wellness brand, officially announces the launch of its collection of overnight beauty and sleep products designed to support deeper sleep, healthier-looking skin, and an effortless nighttime routine.
Built on the belief that rest is the foundation of both wellness and beauty, My Flexy creates simple, effective, clean-conscious essentials that work while you sleep. The brand focuses on multitasking nighttime solutions that help people wake-up smoother, brighter, and more refreshed without adding complicated steps to their day.
From cotton-based mouth tape and nasal strips for sleeping to collagen overnight face masks and exfoliating toning pads, each product is designed to make nighttime self-care easier, more hygienic, and results-driven.
“Nighttime is when the body and skin repair the most,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder of My Flexy and a serial entrepreneur known for building and scaling multiple consumer brands. “We created My Flexy to simplify beauty sleep with clean, effective products that fit into real-life routines. You should be able to wake-up looking smoother, clearer and more rested without an elaborate routine.”
As more consumers search for clean beauty, sleep support, and overnight skincare solutions, My Flexy has quickly gained traction online through various retail partners, Shopify, Amazon, TikTok Shop, Instagram and a growing community of creators and customers focused on healthy skin and better sleep.
Signature products include:
• Cotton-Based Mouth Tape & Nasal Strips for Sleeping to encourage nasal breathing and more restful, uninterrupted sleep.
• Bio-Collagen Overnight Face Mask to hydrate and visibly smooth the appearance of fine lines.
• Hydrocolloid & Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches for targeted blemish care that help absorb impurities and heal breakouts overnight.
• Cotton-Based Face Tape to prevent wrinkles and help create a more lifted, smooth appearance when used consistently.
• Tallow Lip Balm made with just four organic ingredients, including grass-fed tallow for deep lip repair and long-lasting moisture.
• Triple-Active Under-Eye Gel Masks to help hydrate the under-eye area and reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles.
• Compostable Face Towels for hygienic, single-use cleansing and a cleaner alternative to reusable washcloths, ideal for sensitive and acne prone skin.
• Multi-Acid Exfoliating Toning Pads for gentle exfoliation, deep pore cleansing, and brighter, more balanced looking skin.
My Flexy is designed for customers searching for clean skincare, beauty and sleep products, overnight face masks, exfoliating pads, and more with high-quality, clean-conscious ingredients and materials that support both sleep and skin health.
Contact
Thea Blum
(925) 272-9775
myflexy.com
