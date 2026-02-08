Let Mommy Sleep Brings Expert Overnight Newborn Care to Seattle
Let Mommy Sleep, a national provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum support, now serves Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and the Eastside. Led by an RN with 10+ years of home health experience, the team of night nannies provides hands-on newborn care, safe sleep guidance and personalized family support.
Seattle, WA, February 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Let Mommy Sleep, a trusted national provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum is now open in Seattle, WA. The new location is led by a Registered Nurse with more than 10 years of home health experience, overseeing a team of professional night nannies and newborn nurses serving families across Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond and the Eastside.
Services include:
- Overnight newborn care by certified night nannies
- Evidence-based care and safe sleep guidance
- Parent education and in-home postpartum support
- Coordination with pediatric guidance for seamless care
“As a registered nurse, I know how challenging the first weeks at home can be for parents,” said Nnamdi Chima RN, owner of Let Mommy Sleep Seattle. “Our team provides not just overnight care, but peace of mind to help families thrive during the newborn stage.”
About Let Mommy Sleep:
Founded in 2010, Let Mommy Sleep has grown into a nationally recognized provider of newborn care services. The company emphasizes evidence-based practices, recognized caregiver training and flexible support. In an industry with little oversight, Let Mommy Sleep advocates for standards of care for family and caregiver safety.
Appointments and consultations in the Seattle area are available now. Visit letmommysleep.com/seattle or call (206) 886-5465 to schedule.
Patty Grajales
703-679-8434
letmommysleep.com
