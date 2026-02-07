Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel
Leitner Warywoda is proud to announce that seasoned New York trial attorney Michael P. Napolitano has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel, further strengthening its position as a go‑to firm for high‑stakes personal injury litigation.
Mr. Napolitano has extensive experience litigating complex personal injury matters, including motor vehicle and pedestrian collisions, wrongful death, third‑party work injuries, municipal liability and negligent roadway design claims, as well as trip‑and‑fall and slip‑and‑fall incidents, equestrian and boating accidents, dog bites, and other premises liability cases. He has secured millions of dollars in compensation for seriously injured clients and families who have lost loved ones due to negligence.
“Michael is exactly the kind of trial lawyer clients need when everything is on the line,” said Senior Partner Brett Leitner.
“He is relentless in the courtroom, meticulous in his preparation, and completely aligned with our New York‑tough approach to holding powerful defendants accountable. His addition further amplifies our ability to take on the most complex, high‑profile personal injury cases.”
Mr. Napolitano’s track record includes multi‑million‑dollar results for victims of catastrophic injuries, including pedestrians struck by vehicles, victims of dangerous property conditions, and individuals harmed by unsafe municipal and roadway designs. He is known for building cases with rigorous investigation and expert testimony, including the use of accident reconstruction, engineering analysis, and medical specialists to prove fault and damages. Recent recoveries include:
$3.1 million recovery for a pedestrian struck by a municipal vehicle in a hit‑and‑run.
$2.5 million settlement for a woman who suffered a severe hip fracture due to a dangerous flooring condition.
$1.25 million dollar settlement for a motor vehicle accident victim.
"Joining Leitner Warywoda is an opportunity to be part of a firm that is fearless in the cases it takes and uncompromising in the results it pursues," said Mr. Napolitano.
"This team is trusted across New York for stepping into complex, high‑stakes matters and seeing them through to verdict or meaningful settlement. I am excited to bring my experience to a firm so deeply committed to justice for the injured."
Mr. Napolitano earned his Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New York and is an active member of leading trial lawyer organizations. His addition reflects Leitner Warywoda’s continued strategic growth and commitment to providing personalized, cutting‑edge representation to seriously injured clients and their families. Mr. Napolitano has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for five consecutive years (2021–2025) and honored by The National Trial Lawyers as a “Top 40 Under 40."
With Mr. Napolitano’s arrival, Leitner Warywoda continues to expand its capacity to handle complex personal injury, construction accident, and wrongful death cases throughout New York City, Long Island, and across the state.
About Leitner Warywoda
Leitner Warywoda is a premier New York law firm focused on serious personal injury, nursing home abuse, construction accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. The firm’s trial attorneys have recovered more than $250 million for clients and are regularly trusted with complex, high‑stakes cases involving life‑changing injuries and systemic neglect. With offices in Huntington and New York City, Leitner Warywoda is dedicated to delivering fierce advocacy, meticulous case preparation, and client‑focused representation for individuals and families who have been wronged.
For more information, visit www.nylawinjury.com.
