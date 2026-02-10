SimpliTrain Heads to Training Conference & Expo 2026 in Orlando to Share Insights on Evolving L&D
SimpliTrain is participating in the Training Conference & Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where it will share insights on digital workforce learning and modern L&D strategies. The event brings together learning and development professionals to explore emerging trends, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of corporate training.
Orlando, FL, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SimpliTrain, an innovative leader in corporate learning and development technology, today announced its participation in the Training Conference & Expo 2026, taking place Feb. 23 – Feb. 25, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. The annual event, hosted by Training Magazine, is one of the premier gatherings for learning professionals, Training Leaders, Instructional Designers, Facilitators, Content Developers, L&D Practitioners, HR leaders, and talent development experts from around the globe.
With workforce training rapidly evolving in an era defined by digital transformation, SimpliTrain will introduce its cutting-edge learning platform to conference attendees, showcasing how modern organizations can leverage technology to deliver scalable, measurable, and outcome-driven training programs.
As organizations embrace continuous learning to stay competitive, the need for an intelligent, flexible training ecosystem has never been greater. “We’re excited to connect with industry leaders at Training Conference & Expo 2026, share insights, and demonstrate how SimpliTrain empowers businesses to achieve real performance improvements through smarter learning.”
During the event, SimpliTrain will highlight:
Adaptive Learning Paths: Personalized training experiences based on role, skills, and goals.
Blended Training Support: Seamless integration of in-person, virtual, and self-paced learning.
Actionable Analytics: Real-time insights that help organizations measure training effectiveness and business impact.
Rapid Content Transformation: Tools to convert existing presentations, videos, and resources into structured learning modules.
The SimpliTrain team will be available throughout the expo to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how workforce learning strategies can align with organizational growth objectives.
About Training Conference & Expo 2026
Training Conference & Expo is a leading professional development event focused on the latest trends, strategies, and technologies in learning and development. It brings together training managers and industry innovators to exchange best practices, gain new insights, and explore solutions that drive workforce excellence.
About SimpliTrain
SimpliTrain is an LMS, TMS, and LXP platform designed for organizations that build impactful training programs that scale. With a focus on personalization, analytics, and blended learning support, SimpliTrain enables businesses to navigate the future of workforce development with confidence.
Media Contact:
Ani Lom
L&D Enthusiast, SimpliTrain
Email: social-media@simplitrain.com
Phone: +1 612-223-7020
Website: https://simplitrain.com
With workforce training rapidly evolving in an era defined by digital transformation, SimpliTrain will introduce its cutting-edge learning platform to conference attendees, showcasing how modern organizations can leverage technology to deliver scalable, measurable, and outcome-driven training programs.
As organizations embrace continuous learning to stay competitive, the need for an intelligent, flexible training ecosystem has never been greater. “We’re excited to connect with industry leaders at Training Conference & Expo 2026, share insights, and demonstrate how SimpliTrain empowers businesses to achieve real performance improvements through smarter learning.”
During the event, SimpliTrain will highlight:
Adaptive Learning Paths: Personalized training experiences based on role, skills, and goals.
Blended Training Support: Seamless integration of in-person, virtual, and self-paced learning.
Actionable Analytics: Real-time insights that help organizations measure training effectiveness and business impact.
Rapid Content Transformation: Tools to convert existing presentations, videos, and resources into structured learning modules.
The SimpliTrain team will be available throughout the expo to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how workforce learning strategies can align with organizational growth objectives.
About Training Conference & Expo 2026
Training Conference & Expo is a leading professional development event focused on the latest trends, strategies, and technologies in learning and development. It brings together training managers and industry innovators to exchange best practices, gain new insights, and explore solutions that drive workforce excellence.
About SimpliTrain
SimpliTrain is an LMS, TMS, and LXP platform designed for organizations that build impactful training programs that scale. With a focus on personalization, analytics, and blended learning support, SimpliTrain enables businesses to navigate the future of workforce development with confidence.
Media Contact:
Ani Lom
L&D Enthusiast, SimpliTrain
Email: social-media@simplitrain.com
Phone: +1 612-223-7020
Website: https://simplitrain.com
Contact
SimpliTrainContact
Ani Lom
612-223-7020
https://simplitrain.com/
Ani Lom
612-223-7020
https://simplitrain.com/
Categories