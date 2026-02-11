Dr. Yanick Hicks to Speak at Health Care Compliance Association Event
Mableton, GA, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Renowned expert in Leadership, Team Communication, and Resilience Dr. Yanick Hicks will present at Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) event titled Beyond Rules: Leading with Influence in Healthcare Compliance.
In today’s complex healthcare landscape, compliance extends beyond rules and regulations to fostering a culture of integrity and accountability. This keynote demonstrates how healthcare leaders can inspire teams, build trust, and promote ethical behavior organization-wide. Drawing from John C. Maxwell’s principles in Developing the Leaders Around You, Becoming a Person of Influence, and The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, attendees will gain strategies to empower staff, enhance compliance, and build resilience.
Yanick Hicks is a nationally recognized keynote speaker known for delivering high-impact, relatable messages to healthcare executives, compliance officers, and frontline leaders. His work focuses on resilience, leadership mindset, and creating cultures where accountability and integrity thrive.
This session is part of HCCA’s ongoing commitment to advancing excellence and leadership in healthcare compliance.
For more information about the event or registration details, please visit the Health Care Compliance Association website: https://learn.corporatecompliance.org/courses/116165
Visit Dr. Yanick Hicks website at: https://yanickhicks.com/
Contact
Maxwell LeadershipContact
Yanick Hicks
678-886-3849
www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/yanickhicks/About
Yanick Hicks
678-886-3849
www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/yanickhicks/About
