Foot & Ankle Associates - Ballantyne Location, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne celebrated the grand opening of its new Charlotte location on January 8, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a Chamber member with the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in the Ballantyne neighborhood, the state-of-the-art facility features advanced technology and expands access to high-quality foot and ankle care for the Charlotte community.
Charlotte, NC, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new Charlotte location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking an exciting milestone in the practice’s continued growth and commitment to exceptional patient care.
The event welcomed community members, local leaders, patients, and staff to the new state-of-the-art facility located at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd., Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277. Guests had the opportunity to tour the office, meet the care team, and learn more about the advanced foot and ankle services now available in the Ballantyne neighborhood of Charlotte.
“Our new Ballantyne location reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of foot and ankle care using advanced technology in a modern, patient-centered environment,” said Dr. Adam Shapiro, Founder of Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne. “We are excited to serve the Charlotte community and look forward to building strong, lasting relationships with our patients.”
The new location features advanced technology and a modern design, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, treatment options, and overall patient experience. The expansion allows the practice to better meet the growing needs of the Charlotte area while maintaining its high standard of personalized care.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce, symbolizing Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne’s dedication to community engagement and local economic growth as a Chamber Member.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.footandankleassociates.com or call (704) 803-8246.
About Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne
Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne provides comprehensive foot and ankle care using advanced medical technology and evidence-based treatment approaches. Led by Dr. Adam Shapiro and Dr. Sandra Koch, the practice is dedicated to improving mobility, comfort, and quality of life for patients throughout the Charlotte area.
