Foot & Ankle Associates - Ballantyne Location, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne celebrated the grand opening of its new Charlotte location on January 8, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a Chamber member with the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in the Ballantyne neighborhood, the state-of-the-art facility features advanced technology and expands access to high-quality foot and ankle care for the Charlotte community.