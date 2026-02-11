MOSA for Defense & Warfare Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Acquisition, Engineering, and Technology Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, April 8-9
National Harbor, MD, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s MOSA for Defense & Warfare Summit fosters active dialogue on advancing Modular Open Systems Approaches (MOSA) across defense platforms to improve interoperability, accelerate modernization, and reduce lifecycle costs. The Summit will examine how open architectures, data standards, and collaborative acquisition strategies can enhance system integration, enable rapid capability upgrades, and maintain operational advantage amid evolving threats.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Event Moderator: The Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin- Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition
· Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, USAF - Acting Military Deputy to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (AT&L), United States Air Force
· The Honorable Dr. Douglas Schmidt - Dean, William & Mary, School of Computing, Data Sciences & Physics. Former Director of DOT&E
· Michael Heaphy - Director, Defense Standardization Program Office (DSPO), DLA
· Col. Ryan Nesrsta, USA - PM, Utility Helicopters, PEO Aviation
· Capt. Jarrod Hair, USN - Program Manager, PMA 209—NAVAIR
· Maj. Robert Perez-Alemany - Program Manager, DIU
· Joseph Dana Teague - Power, Thermal, and Energy Storage Lead, AFRL
· Nicholas Borton - Program Director, SOSA Consortium
· Alicia Taylor - FACE Consortium Program Director, The Open Group
· Dr. Steven Davidson - Chief Scientist for Systems Architecture, Electronics Systems Innovation Center at The MITRE Corporation
· Thomas Karr - Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with senior leaders and decision-makers shaping the future of modular, open, and interoperable defense and warfare systems.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit mosa.dsigroup.org.
