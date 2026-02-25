The Women's Event to Hold "Sip, Shop & Support" Benefit
Event to raise funds for cancer research, prevention, and care in the St. Louis region.
St. Louis, MO, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Women’s Event, a program created by the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, will host its “Sip, Shop & Support” fundraiser on Wed., April 29 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Hotel located at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton, Mo. All proceeds from the event will benefit local programs dedicated to the fight against cancer.
The evening will feature keynote speaker Elizabeth Mannen Burgess, a five-time cancer survivor and Partner and Managing Director at Mannen Financial Group & Partners, as well as Lead Trustee of the Berges Family Foundation. She serves on the boards of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Great Rivers Greenway Foundation, and St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness.
Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of shopping with a curated collection of boutiques and businesses, gourmet culinary stations, and inspiring stories from community members and survivors.
Since its inception in 1969, St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) has raised more than $6 million for over 40 organizations serving the local community. The independent nonprofit provides meaningful support for individuals and families affected by cancer while advancing scientific research in pursuit of a cure.
“Sip, Shop & Support” is presented by the Staenberg Family Foundation and The Staenberg Group. Proceeds from the evening will benefit a range of St. Louis-area organizations that support cancer research, treatment, and patient care. Local beneficiaries include the American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge, The Bennet Project, BJC Healthcare, The Breakfast Club, Camp Rainbow, The Cancer Support Community, The December 5th Fund, Friends of Kids with Cancer, Gateway to Hope, HavenHouse St. Louis, Make A Wish Foundation - Missouri, Mercy Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, SSM Health Foundation St. Louis, Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, Valeda’s Hope, Washington University School of Medicine, and many more organizations.
Tickets are $150 per person, $125 for 40 years of age and younger, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (314) 786-5950.
Contact
Anita Kraus
314-786-5950
Mensgroupagainstcancer.org
