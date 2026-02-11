Janet E. Sutherland Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Chicago, IL, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janet E. Sutherland of Chicago, Illinois, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the media industry. Sutherland will be included in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Janet E. Sutherland
Janet E. Sutherland is an accomplished journalist, author, advocate and founder of Sutherland Media. Her professional expertise includes podcasting, social media, blogging, public relations, fundraising, advocacy, and lobbying. Sutherland is a dedicated brain aneurysm advocate and has been recognized for her tireless efforts in raising awareness and supporting others affected by brain aneurysms.
Sutherland’s achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including the Chicago Champion Brain Aneurysm Foundation Award, the Remarkable Woman Award, the Leadership Award recognized by Congress, and the International Impact Book Award.
As an author, Sutherland has written several books, including "Rhett the Kind Little Corgi," "Nose Over Toes," and "Andrew J The Corgi Who Rescued Me." More about her work can be found at www.Janetsutherlandmadden.com.
Sutherland holds a B.A. in Communications Media from St. Norbert College.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories